  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sanofi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:19 2023-01-05 am EST
90.84 EUR   -1.55%
02:48aAstraZeneca's and Sanofi's nirsevimab approved for US review
AN
02:40aSanofi, AstraZeneca Respiratory Treatment Nirsevimab Biologics License Accepted by FDA
DJ
02:27aUS Watchdog Accepts AstraZeneca-Sanofi's Single-dose RSV Vaccine For Review
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanofi, AstraZeneca Respiratory Treatment Nirsevimab Biologics License Accepted by FDA

01/05/2023 | 02:40am EST
By Ed Frankl


Sanofi said Thursday that U.S. health authorities approved a license for its nirsevimab treatment developed jointly with AstraZeneca PLC against a respiratory-tract disease in infants.

The U.S. Food & Drug administration accepted the Biologics License Application for nirsevimab in the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus in newborns and infants, Sanofi said.

Nirsevimab is being developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca and, if approved, would be the first protective option for the broad infant population, the Paris-based company said.

European Union and U.K. regulators have approved the treatment under accelerated review, Sanofi said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.88% 11502.6 Delayed Quote.3.42%
SANOFI -1.50% 90.84 Real-time Quote.2.70%
All news about SANOFI
02:48aAstraZeneca's and Sanofi's nirsevimab approved for US review
AN
02:40aSanofi, AstraZeneca Respiratory Treatment Nirsevimab Biologics License Accepted by FDA
DJ
02:27aUS Watchdog Accepts AstraZeneca-Sanofi's Single-dose RSV Vaccine For Review
MT
02:01aPress Release : FDA accepts nirsevimab application as first protective option against RSV ..
GL
02:00aPress Release : FDA accepts nirsevimab application as first protective option against RSV ..
GL
01/04Lower Inflation Expectation Takes French Stocks Through Three-Day Green Streak
MT
01/04Sanofi Expects Decision on Zantac Dispute with Boehringer in Q1 at the Earliest
MT
01/04Sanofi Flags Delayed Arbitration Ruling In Zantaq Dispute With Boehringer
MT
01/04SANOFI : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
01/04European shares gain for third day as France inflation slows
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SANOFI
Financials
Sales 2022 44 042 M 46 714 M 46 714 M
Net income 2022 7 477 M 7 931 M 7 931 M
Net Debt 2022 7 394 M 7 842 M 7 842 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 116 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 95 442
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 92,27 €
Average target price 107,01 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Director
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI2.70%122 732
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%470 947
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.23%345 010
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.45%309 617
ABBVIE INC.1.29%289 384
MERCK & CO., INC.1.02%284 167