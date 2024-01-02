Sanofi: Beyfortus approved in China

January 02, 2024 at 05:04 am EST Share

AstraZeneca announces that Beyfortus (nirsevimab), developed with Sanofi, has been approved in China for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in newborns and infants entering or during their first RSV season.



Beyfortus is expected to be available during the next RSV season 2024-2025.



'As an innovative long-acting monoclonal antibody, Beyfortus can protect infants throughout the RSV season with a single dose. Its approval in China could potentially ease the burden of disease on children and their families, and alleviate pressure on the medical system due to pediatric respiratory diseases', commented Professor Liu Hanmin, President of the Second University Hospital of Western China, Sichuan University.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.