Sanofi : Document AMF CP. 2022E861016

|
Date
|
Created
|
Title
|
Type
|
Company
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:38:04.55
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:38:03.487
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SANOFI
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:38:02.46
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
BNP PARIBAS
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:36:06.513
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MC PHY ENERGY
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:36:05.607
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:36:04.557
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:36:03.467
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:36:02.477
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:34:06.65
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:34:05.567
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:34:04.513
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:34:03.48
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
BUREAU VERITAS
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:34:02.48
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SANOFI
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:32:06.797
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALLOUREC
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:32:05.697
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALEO
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:32:04.663
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
KLEPIERRE
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:32:03.57
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:32:02.537
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:22:02.3
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ONCODESIGN
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T15:14:02.42
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CAST
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T14:36:02.5
|
AutresDocuments
|
Document
|
ALBIOMA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T14:02:03.037
|
DocumentOperation
|
Approbation
|
NEXTSTAGE
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T13:10:02.333
|
CalendrierOffre
|
Document
|
NEXTSTAGE
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T10:54:02.43
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ORANGE
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:40:03.407
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:35:51.087
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:35:09.503
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:31:34.92
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:28:00
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:24:25.937
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:20:51.107
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:17:16.367
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:13:40.12
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:10:03.46
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:05:51.697
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T10:02:03.583
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T09:34:05.603
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
UNICREDIT BANK AG
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T09:28:04.893
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
BANQUE INTERNATIONALE A LUXEMBOURG SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T09:26:07.033
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
GOLDMAN SACHS & CO WERTPAPIER GMBH
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T09:24:05.2
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-14T09:22:05.83
|
PasseportIn
|
Depot
|
VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T08:56:04.243
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
DEE TECH
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T08:56:02.757
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ABIVAX
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T08:54:02.907
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ABIVAX
|
Link
|
2022-09-14T00:00:00
|
2022-09-14T08:52:03.647
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:18:02.097
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:16:07.35
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
VICAT S.A.
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:16:06.32
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ASHLER & MANSON
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:16:05.383
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:16:04.427
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:16:03.347
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
AFFLUENT MEDICAL
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:16:02.393
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BOLLORE SE
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:14:06.597
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SAFRAN
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:14:05.47
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:14:04.413
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:14:03.413
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:14:02.323
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:12:07.383
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:12:06.33
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:12:05.263
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:12:04.357
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:12:03.363
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
BOUYGUES
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:12:02.323
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:10:06.52
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:10:05.483
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:10:04.28
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:10:03.18
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ABIVAX
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:10:02.237
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ABIVAX
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:08:07.513
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:08:06.457
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:08:05.407
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:08:04.39
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:08:03.323
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:08:02.313
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:06:04.503
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:06:03.48
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T18:06:02.463
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T15:48:04.397
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T15:48:03.317
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T15:48:02.277
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T15:46:05.437
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
REXEL
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T15:46:04.353
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T15:46:03.277
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T15:46:02.197
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
NEOEN
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T15:44:05.993
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T15:44:04.927
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-13T14:58:02.173
|
NotesEtAutresInformations
|
Conformite
|
NEXTSTAGE
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T12:14:02.15
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
DEE TECH
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T12:12:02.23
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T12:08:03.22
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T12:08:02.117
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ONCODESIGN
|
Link
|
2022-09-13T00:00:00
|
2022-09-13T12:06:02.263
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
CS GROUP
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-13T10:48:21.42
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-13T10:47:39.43
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-13T10:46:58.227
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-13T10:43:26.58
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-13T10:42:45.263
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-13T10:41:43.67
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-13T10:41:03.193
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2022-09-13T10:40:21.293
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link