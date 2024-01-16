Sanofi: FDA approves Dupixent update

Sanofi announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an update to Dupixent, its blockbuster drug, to include the treatment of atopic dermatitis severely affecting the hands and legs.



This decision follows the recent publication, in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, of favorable Phase 3 results showing that 40% of treated patients had achieved fair or almost fair skin on their hands and legs, compared with 17% in the placebo group, after four months of treatment.



In its press release, Sanofi points out that eczema, which primarily affects the hands and legs, is a condition that is "particularly difficult to treat".



