Sanofi: FDA approves Dupixent update
This decision follows the recent publication, in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, of favorable Phase 3 results showing that 40% of treated patients had achieved fair or almost fair skin on their hands and legs, compared with 17% in the placebo group, after four months of treatment.
In its press release, Sanofi points out that eczema, which primarily affects the hands and legs, is a condition that is "particularly difficult to treat".
