Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi France chief: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 04:42am EDT

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi's chief in France, Olivier Bogillot, said on Saturday that its future COVID-19 vaccine was likely to be priced below 10 euros per shot.

"The price is not totally set ... We are assessing production costs for the coming months ... We will be below 10 euros," Bogillot told France Inter radio.

Drugmakers and government agencies worldwide are racing to combat the pandemic and develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

Asked about rival AstraZeneca, which is expected to price its shot at about 2.50 euros in Europe, Bogillot said:

"The price gap for us can be that we use all our internal resources, our own researchers, our own research centres. AstraZeneca outsources part of its production,"

Earlier this week Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline said they had started a clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and aimed to reach the final testing stage by December.

If the results are conclusive, Sanofi and GSK hope to get the vaccine approved in the first half of next year.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Frances Kerry)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.86% 7970 Delayed Quote.4.77%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -2.42% 1435.2 Delayed Quote.-19.33%
SANOFI -1.00% 83.57 Real-time Quote.-6.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANOFI
04:45aSANOFI FRANCE CHIEF : future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros
RE
04:42aSANOFI FRANCE CHIEF : future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros
RE
09/04REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Late-breaking Libtayo Pivotal Data in Advanced Non-s..
AQ
09/03Pfizer sees COVID-19 vaccine data in thick of U.S. election fight
RE
09/03British stocks abandon gains as miners tumble; Melrose jumps
RE
09/03EUROPE : European shares drop as U.S. tech rout turns contagious
RE
09/03SANOFI : and GSK begin clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine
AQ
09/03Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine
RE
09/03SANOFI : GlaxoSmithKline Start Phase 1/2 Trial of Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate
DJ
09/03Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 898 M 43 683 M 43 683 M
Net income 2020 11 711 M 13 865 M 13 865 M
Net Debt 2020 7 852 M 9 296 M 9 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
Yield 2020 3,82%
Capitalization 105 B 124 B 124 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 100 409
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 105,22 €
Last Close Price 83,57 €
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-6.75%123 842
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%393 739
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.93%300 373
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.28%216 225
PFIZER, INC.-7.10%202 270
NOVARTIS AG-13.84%191 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group