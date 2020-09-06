Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 08:42am EDT

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A coronavirus vaccine that Sanofi is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline is likely to be priced at less than 10 euros ($11.80) per shot if it is approved for use, Sanofi's chief in France said on Saturday.

"The price is not totally set ... We are assessing production costs for the coming months ... We will be below 10 euros," Olivier Bogillot told France Inter radio.

Drugmakers and government agencies are racing to come up with vaccines for the new coronavirus and treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory diseases it causes which has killed more than 879,000 worldwide and wrecked economies.

Asked about rival AstraZeneca, which is expected to price its shot at about 2.50 euros in Europe, Bogillot said: "The price gap for us can be that we use all our internal resources, our own researchers, our own research centres. AstraZeneca outsources part of its production."

A Sanofi spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on Sunday that a final price would only be decided when the vaccine reaches its final testing stage.

"We anticipate being able to determine a final price at the time of our Phase III trials, when we know more about dosing. At this stage, any figure is imprecise. Less than 10 euros is only one of the hypotheses we are working on."

Earlier this week, Sanofi and GSK said they had started a clinical trial of their protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate, with the ambition of reaching the final testing stage, also known as Phase III, by December.

If the results are positive, Sanofi and GSK hope to get the vaccine approved in the first half of next year.

Sanofi is also working on another coronavirus vaccine candidate with U.S group Translate Bio that will use another technology known as messenger RNA.

($1 = 0.8447 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Additional reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Frances Kerry and Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.86% 7970 Delayed Quote.4.77%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -2.42% 1435.2 Delayed Quote.-19.33%
SANOFI -1.00% 83.57 Real-time Quote.-6.75%
TRANSLATE BIO, INC. -4.08% 12.68 Delayed Quote.55.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANOFI
09:19aSanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros
RE
09:00a'ONE VACCINE ISN'T ENOUGH' : Mexico aims for its own coronavirus fix
RE
08:42aSanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros
RE
09/05SANOFI FRANCE CHIEF : future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros
RE
09/04REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Late-breaking Libtayo Pivotal Data in Advanced Non-s..
AQ
09/03Pfizer sees COVID-19 vaccine data in thick of U.S. election fight
RE
09/03British stocks abandon gains as miners tumble; Melrose jumps
RE
09/03EUROPE : European shares drop as U.S. tech rout turns contagious
RE
09/03SANOFI : and GSK begin clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine
AQ
09/03Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 898 M 43 683 M 43 683 M
Net income 2020 11 711 M 13 865 M 13 865 M
Net Debt 2020 7 852 M 9 296 M 9 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
Yield 2020 3,82%
Capitalization 105 B 124 B 124 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 100 409
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 105,22 €
Last Close Price 83,57 €
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-6.75%123 842
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.86%391 211
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.04%296 164
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.28%215 593
PFIZER, INC.-7.10%202 048
NOVARTIS AG-14.28%189 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group