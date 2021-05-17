Sanofi-GSK Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Passes Phase 2; Phase 3 to Start Soon

By Cecilia Butini



Sanofi SA said Monday that the coronavirus vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline PLC has achieved positive results in a Phase 2 trial, and that a global pivotal Phase 3 study is expected to start in the coming weeks.

The French pharmaceutical major said the vaccine showed strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses in all adult age groups that were part of the trial, reaching levels comparable to those generated by natural infection.

The upcoming Phase 3 trial is expected to enroll more than 35,000 adults from a broad range of countries, assessing the efficacy of two vaccine formulations that are set to include the Wuhan and South African variants.

The shot is expected to be approved in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending Phase 3 outcomes and regulatory reviews.

