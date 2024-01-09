Sanofi: Head of Specialty Medicine appointed
Brian Foard, previously Head of Specialty Medicine North America and US Country Director, has been acting Head of the Global Specialty Medicine Business Unit since September 2023.
He has over twenty years' experience in specialty biopharmaceuticals, and was instrumental in the successful launch of Dupixent in over fifty countries across multiple indications and age groups, prior to his current position.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction