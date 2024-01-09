Sanofi announces the appointment of Brian Foard, its US Country Director, as Head of the Global Specialty Medicine Business Unit, with immediate effect, making him a member of the healthcare group's Executive Committee.

Brian Foard, previously Head of Specialty Medicine North America and US Country Director, has been acting Head of the Global Specialty Medicine Business Unit since September 2023.

He has over twenty years' experience in specialty biopharmaceuticals, and was instrumental in the successful launch of Dupixent in over fifty countries across multiple indications and age groups, prior to his current position.

