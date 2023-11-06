Stock SAN SANOFI
PDF Report : Sanofi

Sanofi

Equities

SAN

FR0000120578

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 09:00:24 2023-11-06 am EST 		Intraday chart for Sanofi 5-day change 1st Jan Change
85.23 EUR -0.14% +1.26% -5.16%
02:50pm SANOFI : Incorporating the higher R&D focus and the resultant near-term profitability pain Alphavalue
Nov. 03 SANOFI : Deutsche Bank remains a Sell rating ZD
Latest news about Sanofi

SANOFI : Incorporating the higher R&D focus and the resultant near-term profitability pain Alphavalue
SANOFI : Deutsche Bank remains a Sell rating ZD
SANOFI : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Regeneron beats quarterly profit estimates on eczema treatment strength RE
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Acquires Royalty on Sanofi's Diabetes Therapy for $20 Million in Cash MT
Oddo BHF Keeps Sanofi at Outperform, Cuts PT MT
French Equities Join European Rally on Faster-than-Expected Cooldown of German Inflation MT
Sanofi Must Prove Ability to Boost Returns Amid Higher R&D Budget, Berenberg Says MT
MeiraGT Receives $30 Million Strategic Investment from Sanofi; to Seek Further Strategic Opportunities MT
SANOFI : Barclays maintains a Buy rating ZD
Berenberg Bank Adjusts Sanofi Price Target to $55 From $60.30, Maintains Buy Rating MT
MeiraGTx Gets $30 Million Investment From Sanofi DJ
Top Premarket Gainers MT
SANOFI : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Sell rating ZD
SANOFI : Buy rating from Berenberg ZD
European shares rise as bond yields retreat; Siemens Energy jumps RE
Sanofi : In the hot seat
SANOFI : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
ADRs Slump; Sanofi Declines 19% DJ
Sanofi Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
European Equities Close Lower in Friday Trading; Bank Stocks Slump in London MT
SANOFI : Decent Q3; an unforgiving market reaction to a weaker 2024 outlook Alphavalue
Sanofi's 'Next Chapter' Extends French Equities Losing Streak MT
Poorly-received earnings weigh on European stocks AN
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Fall Sharply in Friday Trading MT

Chart Sanofi

Chart Sanofi
More charts

Company Profile

Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows: - pharmaceutical products (71.4%): prescription drugs in the areas of specialty medicine (54.7% of net sales; for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases) and general medicine (45.3%; mainly for the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases); - human vaccines (16.8%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas; - consumer health products (11.8%). At the end of 2022, the group had 59 production sites throughout the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.3%), Europe (18%), the United States (42.5%), China (7.3%), Japan (3.8%), Brazil (2.1%), Russia (1.5%) and other (19.5%).
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-12-07 - R&D Day
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Sanofi

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
85.35EUR
Average target price
103.30EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.03%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SANOFI Stock Sanofi
-5.29% 115 B $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+55.21% 511 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+47.46% 440 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
-6.82% 262 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
-12.49% 250 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-18.78% 213 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-8.50% 197 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+0.13% 191 B $
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
-38.99% 176 B $
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
+2.75% 144 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
