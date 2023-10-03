By Adria Calatayud

Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals have entered into an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize a vaccine candidate against extraintestinal pathogenic Escherichia coli, a cause of bacterial infections.

The French pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that it will pay $175 million upfront to Janssen, which developed the vaccine, followed by development and commercial milestone payments. Both parties will cofund current and future research and development costs.

Sanofi and Janssen will share profit made by the vaccine in the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K., while Janssen will receive tiered royalties and sales milestones in the rest of the world, Sanofi said.

The vaccine is currently undergoing a late-stage clinical trial, which was started in 2021 by Janssen and continues to enroll patients, Sanofi said.

Extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli is a major driver behind antimicrobial resistance, Sanofi said.

