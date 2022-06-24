Sanofi On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Sanofi Sponsored ADR (SNY) is currently at $53.21, up $2.79 or 5.53%

--Would be highest close since June 7, 2022, when it closed at $53.69

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 6.39%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up four consecutive days; up 8.15% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 24, 2022, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending April 11, 2022, when it rose 8.62%

--Down 0.08% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since March 2022, when it fell 2.12%

--Up 6.21% year-to-date

--Down 7.4% from its all-time closing high of $57.46 on April 11, 2022

--Up 0.57% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it closed at $52.91

--Down 7.4% from its 52-week closing high of $57.46 on April 11, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 52-week closing low of $47.07 on Dec. 3, 2021

--Traded as high as $53.28; highest intraday level since June 8, 2022, when it hit $53.39

--Up 5.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.95%

All data as of 1:33:03 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1350ET