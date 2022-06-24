Log in
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-06-24 am EDT
100.56 EUR   +5.02%
01:51pSanofi On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:45pEuropean Stocks Join Global Rally, Closes Week in the Green
MT
09:13aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanofi On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

06/24/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
Sanofi Sponsored ADR (SNY) is currently at $53.21, up $2.79 or 5.53%


--Would be highest close since June 7, 2022, when it closed at $53.69

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose 6.39%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up four consecutive days; up 8.15% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 24, 2022, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending April 11, 2022, when it rose 8.62%

--Down 0.08% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since March 2022, when it fell 2.12%

--Up 6.21% year-to-date

--Down 7.4% from its all-time closing high of $57.46 on April 11, 2022

--Up 0.57% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it closed at $52.91

--Down 7.4% from its 52-week closing high of $57.46 on April 11, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 52-week closing low of $47.07 on Dec. 3, 2021

--Traded as high as $53.28; highest intraday level since June 8, 2022, when it hit $53.39

--Up 5.67% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 4, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.95%


All data as of 1:33:03 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1350ET

Financials
Sales 2022 41 842 M 44 137 M 44 137 M
Net income 2022 7 857 M 8 288 M 8 288 M
Net Debt 2022 6 634 M 6 998 M 6 998 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 120 B 126 B 126 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 95 442
Free-Float 88,0%
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 95,75 €
Average target price 114,81 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Director
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI8.09%125 452
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.73%462 443
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.03%276 070
PFIZER, INC.-16.90%275 327
ABBVIE INC.10.38%260 755
ROCHE HOLDING AG-19.20%259 627