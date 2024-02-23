By Nina Kienle

Sanofi said it would propose the appointment of new independent directors, as Diane Souza, and Thomas Suedhof intend to leave at the end of their second terms.

The French pharmaceutical company said late Thursday that it plans to propose the appointment of Clotilde Delbos, Anne-Francoise Nesmes and John Sundy as independent directors as well as the renewal of the terms of office of Rachel Duan and Lise Kingo.

