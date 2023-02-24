Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sanofi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:44 2023-02-24 am EST
89.91 EUR   -0.22%
12:15pSanofi Restates 4Q, Full-Year 2022 Profit on Hemophilia Treatment Approval
DJ
11:17aAltuviiio™ Approved By The U.s. Fda : this positive event triggers impairment reversal, positively impacting 2022 IFRS net income; no change on business net income (non-IFRS)
GL
10:32aPress Release : New Phase 3 data presented at WORLDSymposium™ reinforce Nexviazyme® (avalglucosidase alfa) as potential new standard of care for all people living with late-onset Pompe disease
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanofi Restates 4Q, Full-Year 2022 Profit on Hemophilia Treatment Approval

02/24/2023 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl


Sanofi said Friday that it would restate its net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 at more than double the initial amount after the FDA approved its hemophilia treatment Altuviiio, which resulted in an impairment reversal.

The approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed the increased value of the Altuviiio asset, Sanofi said.

It now would report 3.11 billion euros ($3.30 billion) in net profit in the three months to the end of December, on an IFRS basis, well above EUR1.46 billion it reported at full-year earnings on Feb. 3.

For the full year, net income was EUR8.37 billion, compared with EUR6.72 billion as per the initial results release.

The update came following the reversal of EUR2.15 billion in impairment losses, it said.

Business net income--a key metric that excludes some items--remains at EUR2.14 billion for the fourth quarter, the same as communicated in the original results announcement.

The FDA approval for Altuviiio, a once-weekly treatment for hemophilia A, was the first for the drug, and regulatory submission in the European Union is expected in the second half of this year, Sanofi said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1215ET

All news about SANOFI
12:15pSanofi Restates 4Q, Full-Year 2022 Profit on Hemophilia Treatment Approval
DJ
11:17aAltuviiio™ Approved By The U.s : this positive event triggers impairment reversal, p..
GL
10:32aPress Release : New Phase 3 data presented at WORLDSymposium™ reinforce Nexviazyme® ..
GL
10:31aPress Release : New Phase 3 data presented at WORLDSymposium™ reinforce Nexviazyme® ..
AQ
08:22aRegeneron: CHMP Backs Libtayo/Chemotherapy Combo in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lu..
DJ
06:45aU.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy
RE
05:52aBoeing on the ground, Netflix in Vietnam: MarketScr..
MS
01:18aSanofi Gets FDA Approval for Hemophilia Drug
DJ
02/23Sanofi, Sobi Win First-in-Class US FDA Nod for Rare Bleeding Disorder Drug
MT
02/23Sanofi India's Net Profit Jumps in Q4
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANOFI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 43 479 M 46 058 M 46 058 M
Net income 2022 7 446 M 7 887 M 7 887 M
Net Debt 2022 7 219 M 7 647 M 7 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 112 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 95 442
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 90,11 €
Average target price 106,38 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Director
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Dietmar P. Berger Chief Medical Officer & Global Head-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI0.30%119 072
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.68%410 774
NOVO NORDISK A/S7.04%322 198
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-10.05%295 389
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.32%280 389
ABBVIE INC.-5.90%269 073