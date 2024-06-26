-- Sanofi is seeking buyers for its consumer health arm as it simultaneously plans to potentially list the unit, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

-- The French pharmaceutical giant set a mid-July deadline for first-round bids, Bloomberg reported. Private equity firms Advent and France's PAI Partners are seen as frontrunners, while Blackstone, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, CVC Capital Partners and TPG are considering bids for the company, according to Bloomberg.

-- Sanofi said it is reviewing potential separation scenarios, with a transaction at the earliest in the last quarter of 2024. "We are keeping all options open to maximize value creation for all our stakeholders," the company said after a request for comment from Dow Jones. The company first set out plans to separate the division in October.

Full story: https://bit.ly/4cCoqbo

Write to Helena Smolak at helena.smolak@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-24 0315ET