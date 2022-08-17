Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sanofi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-08-16 am EDT
86.59 EUR   +1.73%
Sanofi Stops Development Program for Breast-Cancer Treatment Amcenestrant

08/17/2022 | 02:25am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Sanofi SA on Wednesday said it was discontinuing its global clinical development program for breast-cancer treatment amcenestrant.

The French pharmaceutical company said the decision to halt the program for the treatment, which targets a type of advanced or metastatic breast cancer, was based on the interim analysis of its Phase 3 Ameera-5 trial.

An independent monitoring committee found that the drug didn't satisfy the requirements for continued study and recommended stopping the trial, Sanofi said.

The company also said that all other studies involving the drug, including in early-stage breast cancer, will be discontinued. Data related to the drug will be reviewed and shared with the scientific community in the future, Sanofi said.

Sanofi said in March that a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the drug's performance failed.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 0224ET

Financials
Sales 2022 42 063 M 42 804 M 42 804 M
Net income 2022 8 267 M 8 412 M 8 412 M
Net Debt 2022 8 287 M 8 432 M 8 432 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 108 B 110 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 95 442
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 86,59 €
Average target price 113,87 €
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Director
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI-2.25%110 319
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.05%436 680
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.34%298 298
PFIZER, INC.-15.56%279 215
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.14%277 502
ABBVIE INC.5.28%251 582