Sanofi Stops Development Program for Breast-Cancer Treatment Amcenestrant

Sanofi SA on Wednesday said it was discontinuing its global clinical development program for breast-cancer treatment amcenestrant.

The French pharmaceutical company said the decision to halt the program for the treatment, which targets a type of advanced or metastatic breast cancer, was based on the interim analysis of its Phase 3 Ameera-5 trial.

An independent monitoring committee found that the drug didn't satisfy the requirements for continued study and recommended stopping the trial, Sanofi said.

The company also said that all other studies involving the drug, including in early-stage breast cancer, will be discontinued. Data related to the drug will be reviewed and shared with the scientific community in the future, Sanofi said.

Sanofi said in March that a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the drug's performance failed.

