Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/04 11:38:39 am
78.83 EUR   +1.42%
02/04SANOFI : Swings to Profit in 4Q; Sales Decline
DJ
02/04SANOFI : eyes more cost cuts to boost profitability
RE
02/04SANOFI : eyes more cost cuts to boost profitability
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanofi : Swings to Profit in 4Q; Sales Decline

02/05/2021 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini

Sanofi SA on Friday posted a swing to profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 but said that sales declined on year.

The French pharmaceutical company said that net profit came in at 1.08 billion euros ($1.29 billion) for the period, up from a loss of EUR10 million in the same period last year.

Sales came in at EUR9.38 billion, the company said, down from EUR9.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

A consensus estimate provided by FactSet saw net income at EUR741.9 million and sales at EUR9.54 billion for the quarter.

Business net income was EUR1.53 billion in the quarter, largely flat from the previous year, Sanofi said.

Sales of Sanofi's growth driver Dupixent rose 54.2% on year in the quarter despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company said. This strong performance drove pharmaceuticals sales in the quarter, which largely offset lower sales in the general medicines business, Sanofi said.

For 2021, the company expects business earnings per share to grow by a high-single digit at constant exchange rates, barring unforeseen events.

In the medium term, Sanofi confirmed its target of expanding business operating income margin to 30% by 2022, adding that the company is nearing its 2022 target as planned.

The company also said that it is increasing its cost savings target by EUR500 million to EUR2.5 billion by 2022, as will be discussed at its capital markets day later Friday.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0218ET

All news about SANOFI
02/04SANOFI : Swings to Profit in 4Q; Sales Decline
DJ
02/04SANOFI : eyes more cost cuts to boost profitability
RE
02/04SANOFI : eyes more cost cuts to boost profitability
RE
02/04SANOFI : Reports FY20 Income Jump On Higher Demand For Dupixent, COVID-19 vaccin..
MT
02/04CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2021 : Sanofi progresses on its strategy to drive growth acr..
GL
02/04SANOFI : delivered close to double-digit Q4 2020 business EPS(1) growth at CER
GL
02/04France to receive first AstraZeneca shots by end of the week, says PM
RE
02/04MODERNA : French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now
RE
02/04EU names industry chief to ramp up vaccine output after AstraZeneca delays
RE
02/04Eczema drug expected to lift Sanofi earnings amid vaccine worries
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 396 M 43 544 M 43 544 M
Net income 2020 12 136 M 14 519 M 14 519 M
Net Debt 2020 8 479 M 10 144 M 10 144 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,14x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 99 041 M 119 B 118 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 100 409
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 100,15 €
Last Close Price 78,83 €
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI0.17%118 611
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.93%422 523
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.11%295 188
NOVARTIS AG-4.05%201 426
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.05%195 622
PFIZER INC.-5.22%193 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ