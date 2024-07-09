SANOFI : UBS reiterates its buy recommendation

UBS cpnfirms its Buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of E110, representing upside potential of 19% ahead of the announcement of Q2 2024 results.



"Sanofi will publish its second-quarter results on Thursday July 25", says the analyst firm.



The 2024 forecast of no sales leverage has been reiterated, but in the longer term, sales growth of 5.8% should translate into EPS growth of 9.4% over the long term, so the share remains attractive', it judges.



