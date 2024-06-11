Sanofi: US indication extension for Kevzara

Sanofi and Regeneron announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved their monoclonal antibody Kevzara for the treatment of polyarticular juvenile chronic arthritis.



The green light from the U.S. health authority concerns the treatment of this disease characterized by persistent or recurrent joint inflammation in patients weighing at least 63 kg.



Kevzara is currently approved in 25 countries for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more previous treatments.



