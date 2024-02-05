Sanofi: a global 'Cancer and Work' program

Sanofi announces the launch of 'Cancer and Work: Acting Together', a global support program for all Group employees worldwide in the event of a diagnosis of cancer or other serious illness.



The French healthcare giant explains that the plan 'provides social, emotional and financial support, and protects the employee's position, salary and benefits for at least twelve months, regardless of function or country of assignment'.



First launched in 2017 in France, the program has 150 members who regularly share feedback and best practices. To date, over 350 employees have benefited (42% caregivers, 30% patients, 28% managers).



