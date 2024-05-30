Sanofi: acquisition of Inhibrx finalized

Sanofi has announced the completion of its acquisition of Inhibrx, adding SAR447537 (formerly INBRX-101) to the French healthcare group's development portfolio in rare diseases.



SAR447537 is a human recombinant protein that could normalize serum alpha-1-antitrypsin levels in patients with alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, a rare inherited disease, with less frequent dosing.



Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency mainly affects the lungs, leading to progressive tissue deterioration. SAR447537 could thus help reduce inflammation and prevent deterioration in respiratory function.



The acquisition of Inhibrx was approved by its former shareholders at an extraordinary meeting on May 24. Effective May 30, all common shares of Inhibrx will cease to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.



