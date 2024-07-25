Sanofi: annual EPS target raised

July 25, 2024 at 02:20 am EDT Share

Sanofi says it expects its 2024 business EPS to be stable at CER (constant exchange rates), rather than down 'in the low single digits at CER', thanks to accelerated execution of its transformation focused on its R&D portfolio.



Second-quarter EPS was up 4% (again at constant exchange rates) at 1.73 euros, on sales of over 10.7 billion euros, up 10.2%, driven in particular by its flagship product Dupixent (+29.2%).



While sales of vaccines fell by 4.8%, those of Opella (consumer health) rose by 9.6% with the acquisition of Qunol, and new pharmaceutical launches increased by 80.4%, boosted by Altuviiio, Nexviazyme, Rezurock and Sarclisa.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.