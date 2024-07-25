Sanofi: annual EPS target raised
Second-quarter EPS was up 4% (again at constant exchange rates) at 1.73 euros, on sales of over 10.7 billion euros, up 10.2%, driven in particular by its flagship product Dupixent (+29.2%).
While sales of vaccines fell by 4.8%, those of Opella (consumer health) rose by 9.6% with the acquisition of Qunol, and new pharmaceutical launches increased by 80.4%, boosted by Altuviiio, Nexviazyme, Rezurock and Sarclisa.
