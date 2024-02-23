Sanofi SA - Paris-based pharmaceutical company - Appoints Anne-Francoise Nesmes, chief financial officer of Watford, England-based medical devices maker Smith & Nephew PLC, to board as an independent non-executive director, with effect from April 30.
Current Sanofi stock price: EUR88.86, up 0.1% on Friday morning in Paris
12-month change: down 1.4%
Current Smith & Nephew stock price: 1,132.16 pence each, down 0.5% on Friday morning in London
12-month change: down 7.4%
