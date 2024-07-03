Sanofi: approval of Dupixent for COPD in the EU

July 03, 2024 at 02:04 am EDT Share

Sanofi announces the approval of its Dupixent in the European Union, for the add-on maintenance treatment of adults with uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), characterized by high blood eosinophilia.



This approval is based on two pivotal Phase III studies showing that Dupixent significantly reduces disease exacerbations and improves lung function, as well as health-related quality of life.



With this decision by the European Medicines Agency, Dupixent is the first new medicine for the treatment of COPD in over a decade, and a new treatment option for around 220,000 adult patients in the EU.



This is the sixth indication approved for Dupixent in the EU, and the seventh worldwide. Other regulatory submissions are currently under review by various regulatory agencies, particularly in the US, Japan and China.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.