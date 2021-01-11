Log in
Sanofi : buys immunotherapy firm Kymab for up to $1.45 billion

01/11/2021 | 03:18am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it had bought Kymab, a British clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialised in immunotherapy treatments for diseases like cancer, for an upfront payment of $1.1 billion.

Sanofi said it would gain full rights to KY1005 thanks to the transaction, an antibody that it said had the potential to treat a wide range of inflammatory disorders and immune-related diseases.

The deal price could increase by $350 million based on reaching certain milestones, the company added.

Kymab's pipeline also includes KY1044, a cancer asset currently in early phase 1/2 development.

The acquisition, to be paid in cash, is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of this year.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as Sanofi's legal counsel, Sanofi said, while J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Kymab and Goodwin PLC is acting as its legal counsel.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Matthias Blamont; Editing by)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 36 332 M 44 274 M 44 274 M
Net income 2020 10 465 M 12 752 M 12 752 M
Net Debt 2020 8 531 M 10 395 M 10 395 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 98 990 M 121 B 121 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 100 409
Free-Float 88,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI0.11%121 222
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.69%421 312
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.36%292 524
NOVARTIS AG-0.78%213 446
MERCK & CO., INC.1.50%210 069
PFIZER INC.0.87%206 383
