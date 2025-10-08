Novavax announces that it has finalized the transfer of the marketing authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, in the European Union to Sanofi. This milestone, which gives Sanofi full responsibility for commercial and regulatory activities in the region, triggers a milestone payment of $25m to Novavax.



The collaboration and licensing agreement between the two companies provides for additional potential payments, including $25m for a similar transfer of authorization in the United States and $75 million for the transfer of production technology.



Novavax could also receive up to $350m in additional payments related to combination vaccines and royalties on future sales.



According to management, this transaction strengthens the company's growth strategy and global access to our non-messenger RNA protein vaccine.