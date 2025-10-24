Sanofi has reported Q3 2025 operating EPS of €2.91, up 7% (+13.2% at constant exchange rates or CCE), "supported by disciplined cost management, a focus on R&D and operational efficiency."
Its sales increased by 2.3% to €12.43bn (+7% at CGU). Sales of new pharmaceutical launches climbed 57.1% to €1bn, and sales of Dupixent rose 26.2% to €4.2bn, but vaccine sales declined 7.8% to €3.4bn.
As expected, sales of influenza vaccines declined due to increased price competition and lower vaccination rates, management said.
Sanofi confirms that it expects a strong rebound in EPS from its activities in 2025, with growth at the low end of the double-digit range (excluding share buybacks), and anticipates high single-digit growth in sales at constant currency.
Sanofi increases EPS by 13% at CGU in Q3
Published on 10/24/2025 at 02:35 am EDT
