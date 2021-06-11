Log in
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
Sanofi : provides update on Aubagio® (teriflunomide) submission for children and adolescents with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in the U.S.

06/11/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Media Update

Sanofi provides update on Aubagio® (teriflunomide) submission for children and adolescents with relapsing- remitting multiple sclerosis in the U.S.

June 11, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the supplemental New Drug Application for Aubagio® (teriflunomide) for children and adolescents 10 to 17 years of age with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

The FDA deemed the data submitted were not sufficient to obtain approval of an indication in the pediatric population at this time. The FDA updated the Aubagio label to include safety data from the pediatric clinical trial program. The indicated use of Aubagio in patients 18 years and older remains unchanged.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Media Relations Contacts

Investor Relations - Paris

Sally Bain

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Tel.: +1 (781) 264-1091

Arnaud Delepine

Sally.Bain@sanofi.com

Nathalie Pham

Investor Relations - North America

Felix Lauscher

Fara Berkowitz

Suzanne Greco

IR main line:

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45

investor.relations@sanofi.com

https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/contact

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward- looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions, and the impact that COVID-19 will have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. Any material effect of COVID -19 on any of the foregoing could also adversely impact us. This situation is changing rapidly and additional impacts may arise of which we are not currently aware and may exacerbate other previously identified risks. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Disclaimer

Sanofi SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 37 119 M 45 233 M 45 233 M
Net income 2021 5 908 M 7 200 M 7 200 M
Net Debt 2021 7 415 M 9 036 M 9 036 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 110 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 99 412
Free-Float 88,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Chairman
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI12.08%134 236
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.16%436 064
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.08%327 720
PFIZER, INC.10.51%222 844
NOVARTIS AG-1.67%206 147
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY38.32%205 440