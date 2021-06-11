Media Update
Sanofi provides update on Aubagio® (teriflunomide) submission for children and adolescents with relapsing- remitting multiple sclerosis in the U.S.
June 11, 2021
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the supplemental New Drug Application for Aubagio® (teriflunomide) for children and adolescents 10 to 17 years of age with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.
The FDA deemed the data submitted were not sufficient to obtain approval of an indication in the pediatric population at this time. The FDA updated the Aubagio label to include safety data from the pediatric clinical trial program. The indicated use of Aubagio in patients 18 years and older remains unchanged.
About Sanofi
Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.
With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.
