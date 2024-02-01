Sanofi: new CFO in early April
He will be based in Paris and will succeed Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon, who has decided to leave Sanofi to head Apprentis d'Auteuil, a foundation that supports young people in difficulty.
François-Xavier Roger joins Sanofi from Nestlé, where he was CFO for over eight years, 'where he was recognized as an experienced financial leader who contributed significantly to the company's value creation'.
