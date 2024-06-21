Sanofi: new Director of Group Corporate Affairs
Audrey Duval Derveloy will become a member of the Executive Committee, reporting to Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, and will be based in Paris. Her appointment is effective July 1, 2024.
In her new role, she will be responsible for Sanofi's global stakeholder engagement. She will also oversee Sanofi's corporate social responsibility strategy, theGlobal Health Unit- the not-for-profit global health entity,and theFoundation S.
