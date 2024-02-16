Sanofi: new indication for Dupixent in Japan

Sanofi announces that the Japanese Ministry of Health has authorized the manufacture and marketing of Dupixent for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in patients aged 12 and over, inadequately controlled by existing medications.



Japan is the first country to approve Dupixent in this indication, underlining the value of this drug as a new therapeutic option for the management of patients with unmet medical needs", the healthcare giant points out.



UCS is the fifth approved indication for Dupixent in Japan, and the sixth worldwide. This approval is based on a Phase III trial showing that the product significantly reduces itching, compared with placebo.



