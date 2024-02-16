Sanofi: new indication for Dupixent in Japan
Japan is the first country to approve Dupixent in this indication, underlining the value of this drug as a new therapeutic option for the management of patients with unmet medical needs", the healthcare giant points out.
UCS is the fifth approved indication for Dupixent in Japan, and the sixth worldwide. This approval is based on a Phase III trial showing that the product significantly reduces itching, compared with placebo.
