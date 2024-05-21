Sanofi: positive data for Dupixent in COPD
They show that, in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with inflammatory signature type 2, Dupixent reduced exacerbations by 34% and improved lung function, compared with placebo.
Dupixent has the potential to become the first new drug for the treatment of COPD in over a decade, as well as the very first targeted drug in this indication," adds the pharmaceutical giant.
These data were presented as part of a topical session at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Congress, and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
