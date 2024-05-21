Sanofi: positive data for Dupixent in COPD

Sanofi announces the presentation of late-breaking data from the NOTUS phase III study evaluating the investigational use of Dupixent (dupilumab), confirming the decisive positive results obtained in the BOREAS phase III study.



They show that, in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with inflammatory signature type 2, Dupixent reduced exacerbations by 34% and improved lung function, compared with placebo.



Dupixent has the potential to become the first new drug for the treatment of COPD in over a decade, as well as the very first targeted drug in this indication," adds the pharmaceutical giant.



These data were presented as part of a topical session at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Congress, and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).



