Sanofi: positive opinion from the CHMP in COPD
This recommendation for adults with uncontrolled COPD with elevated blood eosinophilia is based on data from two landmark Phase 3 trials demonstrating that Dupixent significantly reduced exacerbations and improved lung function.
If approved, Dupixent would become the first targeted therapy for COPD in the EU, and the first new therapeutic approach for this disease in over a decade. Submissions are also under review in the US and China.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction