Sanofi: positive opinion from the CHMP in COPD

May 31, 2024 at 02:38 am EDT Share

Sanofi reports that the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion for the approval of its Dupixent in the EU as an add-on maintenance therapy in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



This recommendation for adults with uncontrolled COPD with elevated blood eosinophilia is based on data from two landmark Phase 3 trials demonstrating that Dupixent significantly reduced exacerbations and improved lung function.



If approved, Dupixent would become the first targeted therapy for COPD in the EU, and the first new therapeutic approach for this disease in over a decade. Submissions are also under review in the US and China.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.