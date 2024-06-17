Innate Pharma announces that new results from a phase 1/2 dose-escalation study with SAR'579, a collaboration with Sanofi, were presented this Sunday at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 annual congress in Madrid.

This drug candidate, the most advanced in the ANKET platform, continues to demonstrate clinical benefit, durable responses and a favorable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML).

As a reminder, this Sanofi-led study is evaluating this NK cell engager as monotherapy in hematological cancers with high medical need, including AML R/R, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.

