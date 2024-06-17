Sanofi: positive phase 1/2 data in leukemia
This drug candidate, the most advanced in the ANKET platform, continues to demonstrate clinical benefit, durable responses and a favorable safety profile in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML).
As a reminder, this Sanofi-led study is evaluating this NK cell engager as monotherapy in hematological cancers with high medical need, including AML R/R, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome.
