Sanofi: positive phase III data in myeloma

June 04, 2024 at 02:18 am EDT

On the occasion of ASCO, Sanofi reports positive data from the IMROZ phase III study, evaluating its Sarclisa in an investigational use in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, not eligible for transplantation.



According to these data, Sarclisa, in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (VRd), followed by the Sarclisa-Rd combination, reduced the risk of relapse or death by 40%, compared with the VRd protocol, followed by the Rd combination.



The primary endpoint, progression-free survival, was thus achieved. All data are published simultaneously in the NEJM and form the basis for regulatory submissions.



