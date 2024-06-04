Sanofi: positive phase III data in myeloma
According to these data, Sarclisa, in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (VRd), followed by the Sarclisa-Rd combination, reduced the risk of relapse or death by 40%, compared with the VRd protocol, followed by the Rd combination.
The primary endpoint, progression-free survival, was thus achieved. All data are published simultaneously in the NEJM and form the basis for regulatory submissions.
