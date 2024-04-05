Sanofi: rabies vaccine launched in the UK

April 05, 2024 at 08:45 am EDT Share

On Friday, Sanofi announced the UK launch of Verorab, its rabies vaccine that can be administered both pre- and post-exposure in all age groups.



Rabies - a viral disease that is almost always fatal after the onset of clinical symptoms - is currently most prevalent in Asia and Africa, two continents that account for over 95% of the 59,000 human deaths recorded each year.000 human deaths every year.



While cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK, the last one being over a century ago, Verorab is aimed at British people traveling abroad.



I'm always surprised by the number of British travellers I meet who are unaware of the risk of rabies", says Joanna Lowry, a travel nurse quoted in the press release.



Clinical data collected from over 13.000 individuals show that all patients bitten by an infected animal and given a five-dose regimen of Verorab were alive three years after post-exposure prophylaxis.



Since its launch in France in 1985, between 41 and 70 million people have received the vaccine.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.