Sanofi: rabies vaccine launched in the UK
Rabies - a viral disease that is almost always fatal after the onset of clinical symptoms - is currently most prevalent in Asia and Africa, two continents that account for over 95% of the 59,000 human deaths recorded each year.000 human deaths every year.
While cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK, the last one being over a century ago, Verorab is aimed at British people traveling abroad.
I'm always surprised by the number of British travellers I meet who are unaware of the risk of rabies", says Joanna Lowry, a travel nurse quoted in the press release.
Clinical data collected from over 13.000 individuals show that all patients bitten by an infected animal and given a five-dose regimen of Verorab were alive three years after post-exposure prophylaxis.
Since its launch in France in 1985, between 41 and 70 million people have received the vaccine.
