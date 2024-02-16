By Mauro Orru

Sanofi received marketing and manufacturing authorization for its novel treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria in Japan, the first country to approve Dupixent for the chronic inflammatory skin disease.

The French pharmaceutical company said Friday that the decision from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to approve Dupixent to treat the condition in people of at least 12 years of age was based on data from a study that met the primary and all key secondary endpoints.

Patients taking Dupixent on top of antihistamines experienced a significant reduction in itch severity compared to just antihistamines after 24 weeks.

