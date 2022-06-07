Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sanofi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/07 11:38:01 am EDT
99.99 EUR   -0.17%
05:41pSanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children
RE
05:05pRegeneron, Sanofi Win FDA Approval of Dupixent to Treat Skin Disease in Children
MT
04:58pSanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children

06/07/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's anti-inflammation drug Dupixent to treat eczema in young children, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Dupixent is now the first approved treatment for moderate-to-severe eczema in young children, Sanofi and Regeneron said.

Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent, while Regeneron gets a share of profit or loss from the drug.

The approval for the drug in children aged 6 months to 5 years was based on data from a late-stage study in which Dupixent improved skin clearance and reduced severity of eczema when used with a corticosteroids cream.

The drug works by blocking the inflammation-causing IL-4 and IL-13 proteins involved in the body's immune response that the companies believe to be underlying reasons for a number of inflammatory conditions.

Dupixent, with 2021 sales of 5.25 billion euros, accounted for 13.9% of Sanofi's revenue, making it the Paris-listed company's best-selling product.

Dupixent is already approved for treating a range of diseases in adult populations in the United States, including eczema or atopic dermatitis, severe asthma and an allergic inflammation of the esophagus.

Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, is a chronic skin condition that causes inflammation and irritation of skin. It affects about 30% of the U.S. population, mostly children and adolescents, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/eczema-atopic-dermatitis (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.81% 613.98 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
SANOFI -0.17% 99.99 Real-time Quote.13.07%
All news about SANOFI
05:41pSanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children
RE
05:05pRegeneron, Sanofi Win FDA Approval of Dupixent to Treat Skin Disease in Children
MT
04:58pSanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children
RE
04:46pPRESS RELEASE : FDA approves Dupixent® (dupilumab) as first biologic medicine for children..
GL
04:45pPRESS RELEASE : FDA approves Dupixent® (dupilumab) as first biologic medicine for children..
AQ
04:45pFDA Approves Dupixent® (dupilumab) as First Biologic Medicine for Children Aged 6 Month..
PR
03:02pSANOFI : FDA grants efanesoctocog alfa Breakthrough Therapy designation for hemophilia A -..
PU
08:31aSanofi unveils new 900,000-square-foot campus at Cambridge Crossing
PR
01:31aSanofi launches 2022 global Employee Stock Purchase Plan for 86.000 people
GL
01:30aSanofi launches 2022 global Employee Stock Purchase Plan for 86.000 people
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANOFI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 875 M 44 786 M 44 786 M
Net income 2022 7 952 M 8 505 M 8 505 M
Net Debt 2022 6 129 M 6 555 M 6 555 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 125 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 95 442
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 99,99 €
Average target price 115,12 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Director
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI13.07%133 755
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.13%464 179
PFIZER, INC.-9.81%298 836
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.83%273 072
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.40%270 310
ABBVIE INC.8.22%258 935