Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children

June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved the use of Sanofi and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc's anti-inflammation drug Dupixent
to treat eczema in young children, the two companies said on
Tuesday.
Dupixent is now the first approved treatment for
moderate-to-severe eczema in young children, Sanofi and
Regeneron said.
Sanofi records global net product sales of Dupixent, while
Regeneron gets a share of profit or loss from the drug.
The approval for the drug in children aged 6 months to 5
years was based on data from a late-stage study in which
Dupixent improved skin clearance and reduced severity of eczema
when used with a corticosteroids cream.
The drug works by blocking the inflammation-causing IL-4 and
IL-13 proteins involved in the body's immune response that the
companies believe to be underlying reasons for a number of
inflammatory conditions.
Dupixent, with 2021 sales of 5.25 billion euros, accounted
for 13.9% of Sanofi's revenue, making it the Paris-listed
company's best-selling product.
Dupixent is already approved for treating a range of
diseases in adult populations in the United States, including
eczema or atopic dermatitis, severe asthma and an allergic
inflammation of the esophagus.
Atopic dermatitis, or eczema, is a chronic skin condition
that causes inflammation and irritation of skin. It affects
about 30% of the U.S. population, mostly children and
adolescents, according to the National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases. https://www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/eczema-atopic-dermatitis
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing
by Sriraj Kalluvila)