  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sanofi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:27:05 2023-06-20 am EDT
96.76 EUR   +2.40%
02:50aSanofi says arbitration court rejects Boehringer's Zantac claims
RE
02:26aBoehringer Ingelheim Claim for Indemnification From Sanofi Dismissed by Arbitral Tribunal
DJ
02:12aSanofi Wins Arbitration Against Boehringer Ingelheim Over Zantac Litigation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Sanofi says arbitration court rejects Boehringer's Zantac claims

06/20/2023 | 02:50am EDT
VivaTech conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Tuesday that the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in its favour in an arbitration case over claims by Boehringer Ingelheim that Sanofi should be liable for ongoing Zantac litigation in the United States.

The decision is final and can't be appealed, the French drugmaker said in its statement.

Boehringer said it had taken note of the arbitral tribunal’s decision and would not comment further.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
