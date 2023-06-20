Sanofi says arbitration court rejects Boehringer's Zantac claims

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on
Tuesday that the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in its
favour in an arbitration case over claims by Boehringer
Ingelheim that Sanofi should be liable for ongoing Zantac
litigation in the United States.
The decision is final and can't be appealed, the French
drugmaker said in its statement.
Boehringer said it had taken note of the arbitral tribunal’s
decision and would not comment further.
