Sanofi: strong ambitions in immunology

December 07, 2023

On the occasion of an investor day dedicated to R&D, Sanofi declares itself 'on track for global leadership in immunology with a pipeline transformed to accelerate growth thanks to a record number of potential blockbuster launches'.



Sanofi's R&D will increase the number of Phase III studies by 50% between 2023 and 2025. It expects results from 25 mid- to late-stage studies and up to 19 regulatory submissions for its pharmaceutical assets over the next two years.



According to the healthcare group, recently launched or soon-to-be-launched pharmaceutical assets should generate more than €10 billion in annual sales by 2030, to which will be added solid growth from Dupixent and vaccines.



