Sanofi: three nominations for the Board of Directors

February 23, 2024 at 01:40 am EST Share

Sanofi announces that its Board of Directors has decided to propose, at the AGM on April 30, the renewal of the mandates of Rachel Duan and Lise Kingo, and the appointment of Clotilde Delbos, Anne-Françoise Nesmes and John Sundy as independent directors.



Diane Souza, member of the Audit and Compensation Committees, and Thomas Südhof, Chairman of the Scientific Committee, are stepping down from the healthcare group's Board of Directors at the end of their second terms of office.



In order to prepare for the end of Fabienne Lecorvaisier's directorship as Chairman of the Audit Committee in 2025, the Board of Directors will be temporarily composed of 17 members as of the AGM on April 30.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.