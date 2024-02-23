Sanofi: three nominations for the Board of Directors
Diane Souza, member of the Audit and Compensation Committees, and Thomas Südhof, Chairman of the Scientific Committee, are stepping down from the healthcare group's Board of Directors at the end of their second terms of office.
In order to prepare for the end of Fabienne Lecorvaisier's directorship as Chairman of the Audit Committee in 2025, the Board of Directors will be temporarily composed of 17 members as of the AGM on April 30.
