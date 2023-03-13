Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sanofi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:00 2023-03-10 am EST
89.55 EUR   -0.37%
03:00aSanofi to Acquire Provention Bio for Around $2.9 Billion
DJ
02:48aFrance's Sanofi to acquire US-based Provention Bio for $2.9 billion
RE
02:40aSanofi to Buy Autoimmune Disease-focused Provention Bio for $2.9 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanofi to Acquire Provention Bio for Around $2.9 Billion

03/13/2023 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cecilia Butini


Sanofi SA said Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company Provention Bio, Inc. for around $2.9 billion, or $25 a share.

The French pharma major said that the agreement's conditions include the tender of a majority of Provention Bio's outstanding shares, including shares that Sanofi already owns.

Once the tender offer is completed, a wholly-owned Sanofi subsidiary will merge with and into Provention Bio, the company said. Then, all the shares that are not tendered in the offer will be converted into the right to receive the same $25 a share in cash offered to Provention Bio shareholders during the offer, Sanofi said.

The company expects to close the transaction in the second quarter of 2023.

The acquisition adds to Sanofi's portfolio a treatment for Type 1 diabetes named TZIELD, which is the first and only approved therapy to delay the onset of stage-3 Type 1 diabetes in adults and children from eight years of age, the company said.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 0236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROVENTION BIO, INC. -7.59% 6.7 Delayed Quote.-36.61%
SANOFI -0.37% 89.55 Real-time Quote.-0.32%
All news about SANOFI
03:00aSanofi to Acquire Provention Bio for Around $2.9 Billion
DJ
02:48aFrance's Sanofi to acquire US-based Provention Bio for $2.9 billion
RE
02:40aSanofi to Buy Autoimmune Disease-focused Provention Bio for $2.9 Billion
MT
02:02aGalderma posts 2022 revenue growth ahead of planned IPO
RE
02:01aPress Release : Sanofi to acquire Provention Bio, adding to portfolio TZIELD, the first di..
GL
03/09US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Capping Insulin Price at $20 Per Vial
MT
03/07Sanofi, Regeneron Say US FDA Accepted Supplemental Biologics License Application for Du..
MT
03/07European Midday Briefing: Powell Testimony in Focus
DJ
03/07Sanofi, Regeneron Seek US FDA Nod for Dupixent's Use in Treating Hives
MT
03/07Press Release : Dupixent® (dupilumab) application for treatment of chronic spontaneous urt..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANOFI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 44 567 M 47 533 M 47 533 M
Net income 2023 8 051 M 8 587 M 8 587 M
Net Debt 2023 3 022 M 3 223 M 3 223 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 4,13%
Capitalization 112 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 91 573
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 89,55 €
Average target price 106,47 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Director
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Dietmar P. Berger Chief Medical Officer & Global Head-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI-0.32%119 257
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-14.17%394 836
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.57%322 857
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-13.89%284 116
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.94%273 381
ABBVIE INC.-7.36%264 897