Sanofi to Halt MRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Development

Sanofi SA said Tuesday that it won't further advance the development of a messenger-RNA vaccine against Covid-19 and would instead focus on another type of shot, based on recombinant protein technology.

The French pharma major said it wouldn't make sense for it to advance its mRNA vaccine into a phase 3 trial, despite previously announcing positive results from a phase 1/2 trial.

"From a public-health perspective, mRNA Covid vaccines are widely available today and starting a placebo-controlled study in countries where vaccines are available would be extremely challenging," a company spokesman said.

