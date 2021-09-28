Log in
    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI

(SAN)
Sanofi to Halt MRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Development

09/28/2021
By Cecilia Butini

Sanofi SA said Tuesday that it won't further advance the development of a messenger-RNA vaccine against Covid-19 and would instead focus on another type of shot, based on recombinant protein technology.

The French pharma major said it wouldn't make sense for it to advance its mRNA vaccine into a phase 3 trial, despite previously announcing positive results from a phase 1/2 trial.

"From a public-health perspective, mRNA Covid vaccines are widely available today and starting a placebo-controlled study in countries where vaccines are available would be extremely challenging," a company spokesman said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 0413ET

Financials
Sales 2021 37 292 M 43 560 M 43 560 M
Net income 2021 6 046 M 7 062 M 7 062 M
Net Debt 2021 7 878 M 9 202 M 9 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 103 B 121 B 120 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 99 412
Free-Float 88,4%
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 82,12 €
Average target price 104,78 €
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Hudson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Weinberg Chairman
John C. Reed EVP & Global Head-Research & Development
Nestle Frank Global Head-Immunology Therapeutic Research Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI4.35%120 616
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.68%429 542
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.24%319 352
PFIZER, INC.19.37%244 283
NOVO NORDISK A/S48.08%227 557
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY34.09%205 250