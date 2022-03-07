Log in
Sanofi to Invest Around EUR1.43 Billion in France Over Next Five Years

03/07/2022 | 01:22pm EST
By Giulia Petroni

Sanofi SA on Monday said that it will invest around 1.43 billion euros ($1.56 billion) over the 2022-26 period in France, including EUR935 million to develop mRNA messenger technology.

The French pharmaceutical company said the plan is to provide the country with an autonomous mRNA-technology value chain, from research and development to production.

Sanofi also said it will invest EUR490 million over the course of five years to build a new bioproduction unit for multiple vaccine and biological platforms, including mRNA. Th facility is expected to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1322ET

