Sanofi to Invest Around EUR1.43 Billion in France Over Next Five Years

By Giulia Petroni



Sanofi SA on Monday said that it will invest around 1.43 billion euros ($1.56 billion) over the 2022-26 period in France, including EUR935 million to develop mRNA messenger technology.

The French pharmaceutical company said the plan is to provide the country with an autonomous mRNA-technology value chain, from research and development to production.

Sanofi also said it will invest EUR490 million over the course of five years to build a new bioproduction unit for multiple vaccine and biological platforms, including mRNA. Th facility is expected to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of 2025.

