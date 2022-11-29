UK regulator calls for review of reactions in eyes to Sanofi asthma drug

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on
Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes
arising from use of Sanofi's best-selling asthma and
eczema drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare
professionals.
The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
said most ocular reactions seen with the drug are mild and can
be managed.
European and U.S. health regulators have listed
conjunctivitis, an eye irritation that can cause redness and
discomfort, as a side effect of Dupixent.
The eczema and asthma drug generated 2021 sales of 5.25
billion euros ($5.43 billion), accounting for 13.9% of group
revenues and making it Sanofi's biggest-selling product.
The French drugmaker expects the treatment to generate up to
13 billion euros in sales in its best year as it seeks to widen
its use across a number of inflammatory conditions.
Sanofi did not have an immediate comment.
($1 = 0.9677 euros)
