Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved the use of Regeneron and Sanofi's blockbuster drug Dupixent to treat an allergic inflammation of the esophagus in children aged one to 11 years old, the companies said on Thursday. (Reporting by Puyaan Singh, Leroy Leo)
Sanofi
Equities
SAN
FR0000120578
Pharmaceuticals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 03:30:10 pm
|91.68 EUR
|-0.94%
|92.06
|+0.42%
|09:08pm
|Regeneron, Sanofi Get Expanded Approval for Dupixent from FDA
|MT
|09:05pm
|Regeneron, Sanofi Get FDA OK for Esophagus Inflammation Treatment in Younger Children
|DJ
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|949.8 USD
|+0.17%
|+1.92%
|101 B $
|91.68 EUR
|-0.94%
|-3.18%
|126 B $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.14%
|126 B $
|+7.51%
|570 B $
|+3.70%
|472 B $
|+1.49%
|383 B $
|+9.86%
|301 B $
|+5.97%
|290 B $
|-1.02%
|229 B $
|+9.28%
|223 B $
|-1.43%
|207 B $
|+7.32%
|163 B $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Sanofi - Euronext Paris
- News Sanofi
- US FDA approves Dupixent to treat younger kids with esophageal condition