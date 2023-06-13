Sanofi aventis Pakistan : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

June 13, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Commissioner

Company Law Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad

Executive Director / HOD

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad

Dear Sir,

SUB: APPOINTMENT OF CEO OF SANOFI AVENTIS PAKISTAN LIMITED

We would like to inform you that Dr. Asim Jamal, the Managing Director & CEO of Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited (the "Company") has decided to opt for an early retirement effective June 30, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Dr. Asim for his invaluable contributions towards the Company over the years and wish him all the best in this new chapter of his life.

The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Sajjad Iftikhar as CEO of the Company, subject to compliance with all the applicable laws, rules and regulations in this regard.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Mir Zulfiqar Hussain Khan

Company Secretary