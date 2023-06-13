Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAPL   PK0021801011

SANOFI-AVENTIS PAKISTAN LIMITED

(SAPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-11
700.25 PKR   -7.37%
04:20aSanofi Aventis Pakistan : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
06/07Sanofi Aventis Pakistan : SAPL | Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited Corporate Briefing Session - Presentation
PU
05/30Sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sanofi aventis Pakistan : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

06/13/2023 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 13, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Commissioner

Company Law Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad

Executive Director / HOD

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad

Dear Sir,

SUB: APPOINTMENT OF CEO OF SANOFI AVENTIS PAKISTAN LIMITED

We would like to inform you that Dr. Asim Jamal, the Managing Director & CEO of Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited (the "Company") has decided to opt for an early retirement effective June 30, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Dr. Asim for his invaluable contributions towards the Company over the years and wish him all the best in this new chapter of his life.

The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Sajjad Iftikhar as CEO of the Company, subject to compliance with all the applicable laws, rules and regulations in this regard.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Mir Zulfiqar Hussain Khan

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 08:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SANOFI-AVENTIS PAKISTAN LIMITED
04:20aSanofi Aventis Pakistan : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
06/07Sanofi Aventis Pakistan : SAPL | Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited Corporate Briefing Sessio..
PU
05/30Sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/18Sanofi Aventis Pakistan : Publication of notice under section 159(4) of the companies act,..
PU
05/17Sanofi Aventis Pakistan : Notice of Ballot Paper for Voting Through Post (Pre-Publication)
PU
05/17Sanofi Aventis Pakistan : Notice of Election of Directors (Pre-Publication)
PU
05/03Sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
05/02Sanofi Aventis Pakistan : Notice of Annual General Meeting (Pre-Publication)
PU
05/02Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited Announces Change of Directors
CI
04/28The Investor Consortium comprised of Packages Limit..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 18 560 M 64,6 M 64,6 M
Net income 2022 167 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net Debt 2022 1 400 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 754 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart SANOFI-AVENTIS PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
sanofi-aventis Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Asim Jamal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yasser Pirmuhammad Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Syed Babar Ali Non-Executive Chairman
Saiyed Raza Head-Business Operations
Imtiaz Ahmed Husain Laliwala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOFI-AVENTIS PAKISTAN LIMITED-26.91%24
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.42%447 623
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.72%423 414
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.38%353 287
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.98%280 920
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.89%252 734
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer