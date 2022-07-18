Sanofi India : Record Date

13th July 2022 The Secretary The Secretary, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Dalal Street Plot No. C/1, G Block Mumbai 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra East Mumbai 400 050 Sub: Board to consider Interim Dividend Dear Sirs,

We refer to our earlier letter dated 6th July 2022 informing about Company's Board meeting to be held on 26th July 2022. We would also like to inform you that at the said meeting the Board of Directors will also consider declaration of One-time Special Interim Dividend for the year ending 31st December 2022.

The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Monday, 8th August 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Sanofi India Limited

Radhika Shah

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Membership No: A19308

Sanofi India Limited, Sanofi House, CTS No. 117-B, L&T Business Park, Saki Vihar Road, Powai, Mumbai 400 072 - India - Tel.: +91(22) 2803 2000 - Fax: +91(22) 2803 2939