Sanofi India : Record Date

We refer to our earlier letter dated 6th July 2022 informing about Company's Board meeting to be held on 26th July 2022. We would also like to inform you that at the said meeting the Board of Directors will also consider declaration of One-time Special Interim Dividend for the year ending 31st December 2022.
The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Monday, 8th August 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For Sanofi India Limited
Radhika Shah
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Membership No: A19308
Sanofi India Limited, Sanofi House, CTS No. 117-B, L&T Business Park, Saki Vihar Road, Powai, Mumbai 400 072 - India - Tel.: +91(22) 2803 2000 - Fax: +91(22) 2803 2939
Corporate Identity Number : L24239MH1956PLC009794
Website: www.sanofiindialtd.com | www.sanofi.in
Email: igrc.sil@sanofi.com
13th July 2022
The Secretary
The Secretary,
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Dalal Street
Plot No. C/1, G Block
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra East
Mumbai 400 050
Sub: Record Date - Interim Dividend
Name of the Company: Sanofi India Limited
SECURITY CODE
TYPE
OF
RECORD DATE
PURPOSE
SECURITY
SANOFI
INDIA
Equity Shares
August 8, 2022
For payment of one-time
LIMITED
Special Interim Dividend for
the financial year ending 31st
December, 2022, if approved
by the Board of Directors at
their meeting to be held on
July 26, 2022. The dividend
will be paid on August 22,
2022.
