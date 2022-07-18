Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Sanofi India Limited
  News
  Summary
    500674   INE058A01010

SANOFI INDIA LIMITED

(500674)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
6635.75 INR   +0.23%
11:34aSANOFI INDIA : Record Date
PU
06/02Sanofi India appoints Preeti Futnani as General Manager, Vaccines
AQ
04/26Sanofi India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Sanofi India : Record Date

07/18/2022
13th July 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra East

Mumbai 400 050

Sub: Board to consider Interim Dividend

Dear Sirs,

We refer to our earlier letter dated 6th July 2022 informing about Company's Board meeting to be held on 26th July 2022. We would also like to inform you that at the said meeting the Board of Directors will also consider declaration of One-time Special Interim Dividend for the year ending 31st December 2022.

The interim dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Monday, 8th August 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Sanofi India Limited

Radhika Shah

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Membership No: A19308

Sanofi India Limited, Sanofi House, CTS No. 117-B, L&T Business Park, Saki Vihar Road, Powai, Mumbai 400 072 - India - Tel.: +91(22) 2803 2000 - Fax: +91(22) 2803 2939

Corporate Identity Number : L24239MH1956PLC009794

Website: www.sanofiindialtd.com | www.sanofi.in

Email: igrc.sil@sanofi.com

13th July 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Dalal Street

Plot No. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra East

Mumbai 400 050

Sub: Record Date - Interim Dividend

Name of the Company: Sanofi India Limited

SECURITY CODE

TYPE

OF

RECORD DATE

PURPOSE

SECURITY

SANOFI

INDIA

Equity Shares

August 8, 2022

For payment of one-time

LIMITED

Special Interim Dividend for

the financial year ending 31st

December, 2022, if approved

by the Board of Directors at

their meeting to be held on

July 26, 2022. The dividend

will be paid on August 22,

2022.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Sanofi India Limited

Radhika Shah

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Membership No: A19308

Sanofi India Limited, Sanofi House, CTS No. 117-B, L&T Business Park, Saki Vihar Road, Powai, Mumbai 400 072 - India - Tel.: +91(22) 2803 2000 - Fax: +91(22) 2803 2939

Corporate Identity Number : L24239MH1956PLC009794

Website: www.sanofiindialtd.com | www.sanofi.in

Email: igrc.sil@sanofi.com

Disclaimer

Sanofi India Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 15:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
