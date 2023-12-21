On December 19, 2023, Sanok Rubber Company S.A. signed an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares of the Teknikum Group (Teknikum Yhtiöt Oy.)
Teknikum operates in Finland (four production plants) and Hungary (one production plant.) The Teknikum Group's revenues amount to approximately EUR 70 million, EBITDA exceeds EUR 7 million.
Teknikum's product portfolio includes specialized industrial hoses, including those for cleaning systems used in the mining industry, rubber compounds, molded products for technical applications, made of rubber, silicone and plastics and solutions to protect industrial equipment against wear and corrosion.
