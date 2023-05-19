Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNK   PLSTLSK00016

SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA

(SNK)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:17:06 2023-05-19 am EDT
21.70 PLN   +9.32%
03:50aSanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : Consolidated Financial Standing Statement for Q1/2023
PU
03/24Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : Extended Report for the third quarter of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : Consolidated Financial Standing Statement for Q1/2023

05/19/2023 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Standing Statement

in thousand PLN

As at

Specification

31/03/2023

31/12/2022

31/03/2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Tangible fixed assets

372 631

380 085

382 111

Investment properties

3 681

3 681

3 489

Goodwill

297

297

2 352

Non-tangible assets other than goodwill

13 472

10 610

10 134

Long-term receivables

2 980

3 046

2 901

Contract assets

1 876

1 928

2 111

Financial assets

6

6

6

Deferred income tax assets

41 029

40 924

35 120

Long-term prepayments

2 854

3 084

3 763

Total fixed assets

438 826

443 661

441 987

Inventory

245 710

270 960

251 455

Trade receivables

227 157

190 091

187 279

Other short-term receivables

13 812

14 773

14 839

Income tax receivables

682

418

2 092

Contract assets

235

235

235

Prepayments

7 008

2 637

7 583

Financial assets

23 913

1 876

2 260

Cash

106 862

91 896

62 526

Total current assets

625 379

572 886

528 269

TOTAL ASSETS

1 064 205

1 016 547

970 256

Share capital

5 376

5 376

5 376

Own Shares

-11 230

-11 230

0

Valuation of warrants (incentive scheme)

6 575

6 297

6 291

Reserve capital for the incentive program

15 000

15 000

0

Statutory reserve capital

1 792

1 792

1 792

Retained profits

559 495

542 867

508 102

Exchange rate differences

-13 380

-13 179

-15 832

Total equity of the Parent Company

563 628

546 923

505 729

Non-controlling interests

507

482

572

Overall equity of the Parent Company and non-controlling interests

564 135

547 405

506 301

Credits and debt securities

178 024

179 925

96 590

Long-term provisions for employee benefits

18 486

18 249

16 174

Deferred income

5 808

5 970

4 543

Provision for deferred tax

207

216

238

Financial liabilities due to leasing

23 404

24 059

24 427

Total long-term liabilities

225 929

228 419

141 972

Credits and debt securities

23 657

19 168

79 704

Trade liabilities

137 387

129 344

136 777

Other financial liabilities

167

561

6 870

Financial liabilities due to leasing

4 162

4 587

3 436

Other short-term liabilities

27 140

20 651

25 288

Income tax liabilities

385

124

163

Contractual liabilities

10 451

8 283

11 482

Deferred income

1 276

1 194

488

Short-term provisions for employee benefits

43 947

36 466

28 748

Other short-term provisions

25 569

20 345

29 027

Total short-term liabilities

274 141

240 723

321 983

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1 064 205

1 016 547

970 256

1

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

in thousand PLN

01/01/2023

01/01/2022

Specification

31/03/2023

31/03/2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales revenues

387 125

320 131

Prime costs of the sale

325 919

271 272

Gross profit (loss) on sales

61 206

48 859

Selling costs

10 615

9 711

General and administrative costs

35 187

31 857

Other operating revenues

3 721

524

Other operating expenses

202

953

Profit/loss on operating activity

18 923

6 862

Loss (gain) due to impairment (reversal of losses) on trade and other receivables in accordance with IFRS 9

Financial revenues

Financial expenses

Gross profit/loss (before taxation)

Income tax

-516

-215

3 057

1 486

3 686

2 692

17 778

5 441

1 612

484

Net result

16 166

4 957

attributable to:

shareholders of the parent company

16 128

4 886

non-controlling shareholders

38

71

Weighted average number of shares

26 075 465

26 881 922

Earnings per share

0,62

0,18

Diluted weighted average shares

27 509 164

27 509 164

Diluted earnings per share

0,59

0,18

2

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

in thousand PLN

For the period from 01/01 to 31/03

Specification

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net profit

16 166

4 957

Total adjustments for:

35 540

7 952

Depreciation

15 754

15 427

Net foreign exchange rate profit and loss

-1 123

3 757

Net interest and dividends

5 833

1 003

Income tax on profit before tax

1 838

2 270

Profit (loss) on investment activities

175

-93

Change in provisions

12 933

9 849

Change in inventory

25 250

-12 277

Change in receivables

-39 643

-37 079

Change in liabilities

19 200

32 644

Change in prepayments and deferred income

-4 326

-5 764

Other adjustments

1 522

-575

Income tax paid

-1 873

-1 210

Net cash flows from operating activity

51 706

12 909

Inflows from sale of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets

11

53

Purchase of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets

-12 350

-11 424

Other investment cash flows

-24 281

-3 234

Środki pieniężne netto z działalności inwestycyjnej

-36 620

-14 605

Change in the balance of credits

3 233

0

Loans repayment

0

-18 588

Paid interest

-2 308

-1 003

Acquisition of own shares

0

0

Financial expenditure on lease

-1 042

-687

Dividends paid to owners

0

0

Other revenues/expenses

0

2 951

Net cash flows from financing activity

-117

-17 327

Change in cash and cash equivalents

14 969

-19 023

Net exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents

-3

12

Opening balance of cash

91 896

81 537

Net change in cash

14 966

-19 011

Closing balance of cash

106 862

62 526

including of limited disposability

212

124

3

Financial Standing Statement of SANOK RC SA

in thousand PLN

As at

31.03.2023

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Tangible fixed assets

298 630

304 280

302 284

Intangible assets

12 568

9 634

8 915

Other long-term accounts receivable

2 980

3 046

2 900

Contract assets

1 876

1 928

2 111

Shares

79 160

79 160

98 883

Financial assets

44 418

44 503

62 367

Deferred income tax assets

32 697

32 296

29 024

Long-term active prepayments and accrued income

562

570

600

Total fixed assets

472 891

475 417

507 084

Stocks

147 563

171 543

153 263

Trade accounts receivable

203 643

175 385

157 464

Other short-term accounts receivable

6 631

11 102

7 481

Contract assets

235

235

235

Active prepayments and accrued income

4 339

1 831

4 285

Financial assets

39 063

21 767

15 072

Cash and cash equivalents

94 525

78 997

47 318

Total current assets

495 999

460 860

385 119

TOTAL ASSETS

968 890

936 277

892 203

Share capital

5 376

5 376

5 376

Own Shares

-11 230

-11 230

0

Reserve funds

1 792

1 792

1 792

Capital from the valuation of warrants

6 575

6 297

6 291

Reserve capital for the Share Buyback Program

15 000

15 000

0

Retained profit

570 977

556 129

539 305

Total shareholders' equity

588 490

573 364

552 764

Credits

173 767

175 198

84 822

Financial liabilities

12 099

12 751

10 380

Provisions

17 541

18 236

19 963

Income from future periods

31

33

34

Total long-term liabilities

203 438

206 218

115 199

Credits and debt securities

0

0

63 913

Trade liabilities

95 026

88 270

87 601

Financial liabilities

2 766

3 192

5 779

Other short-term liabilities

14 602

11 816

12 162

Income tax liabilities

1

1

1

Liabilities related to the contract

4 964

3 263

3 331

Income from future periods

1 073

1 048

1

Provisions

58 530

49 105

51 452

Total short-term liabilities

176 962

156 695

224 240

TOTAL LIABILITIES

968 890

936 277

892 203

4

Profit and Loss Account of SANOK RC SA

in thousand PLN

Specification

01.01.2023

01.01.2022

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales revenue

284 754

222 036

Cost of sales

247 100

196 463

Gross profit on sales

37 654

25 573

Selling cost

3 930

3 350

General and administrative expenses

22 584

17 795

Core business result

11 140

4 428

Other operating income

3 311

339

Other operating expenses

109

857

Operating result

14 342

3 910

Losses on write-downs (+) / gains on reversals of write-downs under IFRS 9 (-)

-194

-608

Interest income

2 284

1 312

Financial income

1 478

1 074

Financial expenses

3 083

2 736

Pre-tax profit

15 215

4 168

Income tax

911

8

current

1 440

2 013

deferred

-1 171

-2 106

deferred (activities in Polish Investment Zone)

642

101

Net profit

14 304

4 160

Weighted-average number of shares

26 075 465

26 881 922

Earnings per share

0,55

0,15

Weighted-average diluted number of shares

27 509 164

27 509 164

Diluted earnings per share

0,52

0,15

5

Disclaimer

Sanok Rubber Company SA published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
03:50aSanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : Consolidated Financial Standing Statement for Q1/2023
PU
03/24Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2022Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : Extended Report for the third quarter of 2022
PU
2022Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2022Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
2022Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : Extended Report for the first six months 2022
PU
2022Tranche Update on Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna's Equity Buyback Plan announced o..
CI
2022Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna’s Equity Buyback announced on June 28, 2022 ha..
CI
2022Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 806,457 shares..
CI
2022Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : The ordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 389 M 329 M 329 M
Net income 2022 56,6 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2022 136 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 518 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 971
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Sanok Rubber Company Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 19,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Piotr Szamburski Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Piotr Dolega Finance Director
Jan Wojciech Wozniak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcin Saramak Deputy Director-ERP Project
Grazyna Sudzinska-Amroziewicz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANOK RUBBER COMPANY SPÓLKA AKCYJNA45.10%123
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG30.98%4 557
SANWEI HOLDING GROUP CO.,LTD8.11%2 123
NINGBO CHANGHONG POLYMER SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INC.-13.86%1 291
TSRC CORPORATION-2.03%717
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING3.43%455
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer