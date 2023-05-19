Sanok Rubber Spólka Akcyjna : Consolidated Financial Standing Statement for Q1/2023
Consolidated Financial Standing Statement
in thousand PLN
As at
Specification
31/03/2023
31/12/2022
31/03/2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Tangible fixed assets
372 631
380 085
382 111
Investment properties
3 681
3 681
3 489
Goodwill
297
297
2 352
Non-tangible assets other than goodwill
13 472
10 610
10 134
Long-term receivables
2 980
3 046
2 901
Contract assets
1 876
1 928
2 111
Financial assets
6
6
6
Deferred income tax assets
41 029
40 924
35 120
Long-term prepayments
2 854
3 084
3 763
Total fixed assets
438 826
443 661
441 987
Inventory
245 710
270 960
251 455
Trade receivables
227 157
190 091
187 279
Other short-term receivables
13 812
14 773
14 839
Income tax receivables
682
418
2 092
Contract assets
235
235
235
Prepayments
7 008
2 637
7 583
Financial assets
23 913
1 876
2 260
Cash
106 862
91 896
62 526
Total current assets
625 379
572 886
528 269
TOTAL ASSETS
1 064 205
1 016 547
970 256
Share capital
5 376
5 376
5 376
Own Shares
-11 230
-11 230
0
Valuation of warrants (incentive scheme)
6 575
6 297
6 291
Reserve capital for the incentive program
15 000
15 000
0
Statutory reserve capital
1 792
1 792
1 792
Retained profits
559 495
542 867
508 102
Exchange rate differences
-13 380
-13 179
-15 832
Total equity of the Parent Company
563 628
546 923
505 729
Non-controlling interests
507
482
572
Overall equity of the Parent Company and non-controlling interests
564 135
547 405
506 301
Credits and debt securities
178 024
179 925
96 590
Long-term provisions for employee benefits
18 486
18 249
16 174
Deferred income
5 808
5 970
4 543
Provision for deferred tax
207
216
238
Financial liabilities due to leasing
23 404
24 059
24 427
Total long-term liabilities
225 929
228 419
141 972
Credits and debt securities
23 657
19 168
79 704
Trade liabilities
137 387
129 344
136 777
Other financial liabilities
167
561
6 870
Financial liabilities due to leasing
4 162
4 587
3 436
Other short-term liabilities
27 140
20 651
25 288
Income tax liabilities
385
124
163
Contractual liabilities
10 451
8 283
11 482
Deferred income
1 276
1 194
488
Short-term provisions for employee benefits
43 947
36 466
28 748
Other short-term provisions
25 569
20 345
29 027
Total short-term liabilities
274 141
240 723
321 983
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1 064 205
1 016 547
970 256
1
Consolidated Profit and Loss Account
in thousand PLN
01/01/2023
01/01/2022
Specification
31/03/2023
31/03/2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sales revenues
387 125
320 131
Prime costs of the sale
325 919
271 272
Gross profit (loss) on sales
61 206
48 859
Selling costs
10 615
9 711
General and administrative costs
35 187
31 857
Other operating revenues
3 721
524
Other operating expenses
202
953
Profit/loss on operating activity
18 923
6 862
Loss (gain) due to impairment (reversal of losses) on trade and other receivables in accordance with IFRS 9
Financial revenues
Financial expenses
Gross profit/loss (before taxation)
Income tax
-516
-215
3 057
1 486
3 686
2 692
17 778
5 441
1 612
484
Net result
16 166
4 957
attributable to:
shareholders of the parent company
16 128
4 886
non-controlling shareholders
38
71
Weighted average number of shares
26 075 465
26 881 922
Earnings per share
0,62
0,18
Diluted weighted average shares
27 509 164
27 509 164
Diluted earnings per share
0,59
0,18
2
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
in thousand PLN
For the period from 01/01 to 31/03
Specification
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net profit
16 166
4 957
Total adjustments for:
35 540
7 952
Depreciation
15 754
15 427
Net foreign exchange rate profit and loss
-1 123
3 757
Net interest and dividends
5 833
1 003
Income tax on profit before tax
1 838
2 270
Profit (loss) on investment activities
175
-93
Change in provisions
12 933
9 849
Change in inventory
25 250
-12 277
Change in receivables
-39 643
-37 079
Change in liabilities
19 200
32 644
Change in prepayments and deferred income
-4 326
-5 764
Other adjustments
1 522
-575
Income tax paid
-1 873
-1 210
Net cash flows from operating activity
51 706
12 909
Inflows from sale of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets
11
53
Purchase of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets
-12 350
-11 424
Other investment cash flows
-24 281
-3 234
Środki pieniężne netto z działalności inwestycyjnej
-36 620
-14 605
Change in the balance of credits
3 233
0
Loans repayment
0
-18 588
Paid interest
-2 308
-1 003
Acquisition of own shares
0
0
Financial expenditure on lease
-1 042
-687
Dividends paid to owners
0
0
Other revenues/expenses
0
2 951
Net cash flows from financing activity
-117
-17 327
Change in cash and cash equivalents
14 969
-19 023
Net exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
-3
12
Opening balance of cash
91 896
81 537
Net change in cash
14 966
-19 011
Closing balance of cash
106 862
62 526
including of limited disposability
212
124
3
Financial Standing Statement of SANOK RC SA
in thousand PLN
As at
31.03.2023
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Tangible fixed assets
298 630
304 280
302 284
Intangible assets
12 568
9 634
8 915
Other long-term accounts receivable
2 980
3 046
2 900
Contract assets
1 876
1 928
2 111
Shares
79 160
79 160
98 883
Financial assets
44 418
44 503
62 367
Deferred income tax assets
32 697
32 296
29 024
Long-term active prepayments and accrued income
562
570
600
Total fixed assets
472 891
475 417
507 084
Stocks
147 563
171 543
153 263
Trade accounts receivable
203 643
175 385
157 464
Other short-term accounts receivable
6 631
11 102
7 481
Contract assets
235
235
235
Active prepayments and accrued income
4 339
1 831
4 285
Financial assets
39 063
21 767
15 072
Cash and cash equivalents
94 525
78 997
47 318
Total current assets
495 999
460 860
385 119
TOTAL ASSETS
968 890
936 277
892 203
Share capital
5 376
5 376
5 376
Own Shares
-11 230
-11 230
0
Reserve funds
1 792
1 792
1 792
Capital from the valuation of warrants
6 575
6 297
6 291
Reserve capital for the Share Buyback Program
15 000
15 000
0
Retained profit
570 977
556 129
539 305
Total shareholders' equity
588 490
573 364
552 764
Credits
173 767
175 198
84 822
Financial liabilities
12 099
12 751
10 380
Provisions
17 541
18 236
19 963
Income from future periods
31
33
34
Total long-term liabilities
203 438
206 218
115 199
Credits and debt securities
0
0
63 913
Trade liabilities
95 026
88 270
87 601
Financial liabilities
2 766
3 192
5 779
Other short-term liabilities
14 602
11 816
12 162
Income tax liabilities
1
1
1
Liabilities related to the contract
4 964
3 263
3 331
Income from future periods
1 073
1 048
1
Provisions
58 530
49 105
51 452
Total short-term liabilities
176 962
156 695
224 240
TOTAL LIABILITIES
968 890
936 277
892 203
4
Profit and Loss Account of SANOK RC SA
in thousand PLN
Specification
01.01.2023
01.01.2022
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sales revenue
284 754
222 036
Cost of sales
247 100
196 463
Gross profit on sales
37 654
25 573
Selling cost
3 930
3 350
General and administrative expenses
22 584
17 795
Core business result
11 140
4 428
Other operating income
3 311
339
Other operating expenses
109
857
Operating result
14 342
3 910
Losses on write-downs (+) / gains on reversals of write-downs under IFRS 9 (-)
-194
-608
Interest income
2 284
1 312
Financial income
1 478
1 074
Financial expenses
3 083
2 736
Pre-tax profit
15 215
4 168
Income tax
911
8
current
1 440
2 013
deferred
-1 171
-2 106
deferred (activities in Polish Investment Zone)
642
101
Net profit
14 304
4 160
Weighted-average number of shares
26 075 465
26 881 922
Earnings per share
0,55
0,15
Weighted-average diluted number of shares
27 509 164
27 509 164
Diluted earnings per share
0,52
0,15
5
