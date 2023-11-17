Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Standing Statement

in thousand PLN

As at

Specification

30/09/2023

31/12/2022

30/09/2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Tangible fixed assets

377 470

380 085

386 150

Investment properties

3 914

3 681

3 489

Goodwill

8 172

297

297

Non-tangible assets other than goodwill

4 617

10 610

10 354

Long-term receivables

3 945

3 046

3 407

Contract assets

1 935

1 928

1 998

Financial assets

6

6

892

Deferred income tax assets

41 408

40 924

41 037

Long-term prepayments

2 287

3 084

3 442

Total fixed assets

443 754

443 661

451 066

Inventory

248 703

270 960

268 474

Trade receivables

211 441

190 091

215 802

Other short-term receivables

14 536

14 773

26 076

Income tax receivables

36

418

190

Contract assets

256

235

235

Prepayments

6 637

2 637

5 460

Financial assets

1 274

1 876

1 201

Cash

133 759

91 896

60 332

Total current assets

616 642

572 886

577 770

TOTAL ASSETS

1 060 396

1 016 547

1 028 836

Share capital

5 376

5 376

5 376

Own Shares

-11 230

-11 230

-11 177

Valuation of warrants (incentive scheme)

840

6 297

6 291

Reserve capital for the share buyback program

11 230

15 000

15 000

Statutory reserve capital

1 792

1 792

1 792

Retained profits

583 208

542 867

529 081

Exchange rate differences

-13 600

-13 179

-12 741

Total equity of the Parent Company

577 616

546 923

533 622

Non-controlling interests

4 595

482

530

Overall equity of the Parent Company and non-controlling interests

582 211

547 405

534 152

Credits and debt securities

148 807

179 925

141 250

Long-term provisions for employee benefits

18 311

18 249

17 568

Deferred income

7 594

5 970

6 436

Provision for deferred tax

258

216

223

Long-term liabilities

178

0

0

Financial liabilities due to leasing

24 205

24 059

25 447

Total long-term liabilities

199 353

228 419

190 924

Credits and debt securities

41 329

19 168

64 129

Trade liabilities

120 958

129 344

147 385

Other financial liabilities

23

561

3 096

Financial liabilities due to leasing

4 272

4 587

4 540

Other short-term liabilities

23 069

20 651

21 961

Income tax liabilities

703

124

416

Contractual liabilities

10 939

8 283

8 661

Deferred income

1 166

1 194

659

Short-term provisions for employee benefits

51 555

36 466

36 989

Other short-term provisions

24 818

20 345

15 924

Total short-term liabilities

278 832

240 723

303 760

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1 060 396

1 016 547

1 028 836

Interim Condensed Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

in thousand PLN

01/07/2023

01/01/2023

01/07/2022

01/01/2022

Specification

30/09/2023

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

30/09/2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales revenues

359 422

1 118 633

347 234

1 038 417

Prime costs of the sale

289 822

907 539

287 619

853 132

Gross profit (loss) on sales

69 600

211 094

59 615

185 285

Selling costs

10 466

31 604

11 368

32 199

General and administrative costs

39 484

112 928

35 689

96 629

Other operating revenues

2 937

10 403

794

2 220

Other operating expenses

1 393

3 822

424

1 793

Result on deconsolidation

-175

-175

-13 830

-13 830

Profit/loss on operating activity

21 019

72 968

-902

43 054

Loss (gain) due to impairment (reversal of losses) on trade and other receivables in accordance with IFRS 9

Financial revenues

Financial expenses

Gross profit/loss (before taxation)

Income tax

-787

-1 459

57

85

701

8 710

2 175

3 521

4 083

10 408

2 680

6 296

16 850

69 811

-1 350

40 364

692

7 155

-2 461

-2 335

Net result

16 158

62 656

1 111

42 699

attributable to:

shareholders of the parent company

15 824

62 123

977

42 381

non-controlling shareholders

334

533

134

318

Weighted average number of shares

26 075 465

26 881 922

Earnings per share

2,38

1,58

Diluted weighted average shares

26 881 922

27 509 164

Diluted earnings per share

2,31

1,54

Interim Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

in thousand PLN

For the period from 01/01 to 30/09

Specification

(unaudited)

2023

2022

Net profit

62 656

42 699

Total adjustments for:

78 716

7 910

Depreciation

48 006

46 250

Net foreign exchange rate profit and loss

-3 039

15 589

Net interest and dividends

6 574

2 862

Income tax on profit before tax

7 990

5 089

Profit (loss) on investment activities

-720

-13 341

Change in provisions

18 481

6 366

Change in inventory

25 560

-29 296

Change in receivables

-17 729

-77 101

Change in liabilities

-9 756

33 822

Change in prepayments and deferred income

-3 027

-7 172

Other adjustments

13 556

26 687

Income tax paid

-7 180

-1 845

Net cash flows from operating activity

141 372

50 609

Inflows from sale of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets

1 399

174

Purchase of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets

-36 735

-67 125

Other investment cash flows

-1 783

8 583

Expenses for financial assets

-11 584

0

Środki pieniężne netto z działalności inwestycyjnej

-48 703

-58 368

Loans repayment

-8 980

3 117

Paid interest

-7 128

-2 862

Acquisition of own shares

0

-11 177

Financial expenditure on lease

-3 092

-2 205

Dividends paid to owners

-31 291

0

Other revenues/expenses

-337

-322

Net cash flows from financing activity

-50 828

-13 449

Change in cash and cash equivalents

41 841

-21 208

Net exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents

22

3

Opening balance of cash

91 896

81 537

Net change in cash

41 863

-21 205

Closing balance of cash

133 759

60 332

including of limited disposability

349

697

Interim Condensed Financial Standing Statement of SANOK RC SA

in thousand PLN

As at

30.09.2023

31.12.2022

30.09.2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Tangible fixed assets

293 336

304 280

311 096

Intangible assets

3 843

9 634

9 309

Other long-term accounts receivable

3 226

3 046

3 408

Contract assets

1 935

1 928

1 998

Shares

91 695

79 160

79 160

Financial assets

45 107

44 503

65 474

Deferred income tax assets

33 575

32 296

33 763

Long-term active prepayments and accrued income

438

570

599

Total fixed assets

473 155

475 417

504 807

Stocks

145 862

171 543

164 064

Trade accounts receivable

193 680

175 385

191 695

Other short-term accounts receivable

10 360

11 102

12 923

Contract assets

256

235

235

Active prepayments and accrued income

3 212

1 831

2 813

Financial assets

10 748

21 767

1 954

Cash and cash equivalents

114 278

78 997

49 909

Total current assets

478 396

460 860

423 593

TOTAL ASSETS

951 551

936 277

928 400

Share capital

5 376

5 376

5 376

Own Shares

-11 230

-11 230

-11 177

Reserve funds

1 792

1 792

1 792

Capital from the valuation of warrants

840

6 297

6 291

Reserve capital for the share buyback program

11 230

15 000

15 000

Retained profit

589 790

556 129

540 297

Total shareholders' equity

597 798

573 364

557 579

Credits

133 157

175 198

135 740

Financial liabilities

12 691

12 751

12 478

Provisions

16 357

18 236

20 768

Income from future periods

29

33

33

Total long-term liabilities

162 234

206 218

169 019

Credits and debt securities

25 708

0

45 306

Trade liabilities

82 138

88 270

95 222

Financial liabilities

2 737

3 192

6 507

Other short-term liabilities

12 702

11 816

9 279

Income tax liabilities

396

1

0

Liabilities related to the contract

4 701

3 263

3 120

Income from future periods

542

1 048

1 067

Provisions

62 595

49 105

41 301

Total short-term liabilities

191 519

156 695

201 802

TOTAL LIABILITIES

951 551

936 277

928 400

Interim Condensed Profit and Loss Account of SANOK RC SA

in thousand PLN

01.07.2023

01.01.2023

01.07.2022

01.01.2022

30.09.2023

30.09.2023

30.09.2022

30.09.2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales revenue

250 922

803 745

238 682

720 761

Cost of sales

208 985

676 196

204 312

610 270

Gross profit on sales

41 937

127 549

34 370

110 491

Selling cost

3 989

11 300

3 790

11 120

General and administrative expenses

22 779

67 451

20 146

54 341

Core business result

15 169

48 798

10 435

45 030

Other operating income

1 066

7 444

294

1 279

Other operating expenses

125

963

322

1 449

Operating result

16 110

55 279

10 407

44 860

Losses on write-downs (+) / gains on reversals of write-downs under IFRS 9 (-)

687

1 032

-700

-3 976

Interest income

2 554

7 182

1 740

4 295

Financial income

-895

6 980

28 549

31 260

Financial expenses

3 268

8 129

30 728

65 277

Pre-tax profit

13 814

60 280

10 667

19 114

Income tax

-47

4 831

-2 568

-3 131

current

2 156

6 054

1 051

3 122

deferred

-2 469

-2 006

-1 869

-1 602

deferred (activities in Polish Investment Zone)

266

783

-1 750

-4 651

Net profit

13 861

55 449

13 235

22 245

Weighted-average number of shares

26 075 465

26 881 922

Earnings per share

2,13

0,83

Weighted-average diluted number of shares

26 881 922

27509164

Diluted earnings per share

2,06

0,81

Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement of SANOK RC SA

in thousand PLN

For the period from 01.01 to 30.09

2023

2022

Net profit

55 449

22 245

Total adjustments:

63 392

25 313

Depreciation

40 044

38 173

Net foreign exchange (gains) losses

-2 106

10 191

Net interest and dividends

-1 226

-4 194

Income tax on profit before taxation

6 054

3 122

(Gains) losses from investing activities

-702

31 265

Change in provisions

13 429

5 120

Change in stocks

25 681

-16 475

Change in accounts receivable

-15 049

-61 383

Change in liabilities

-4 561

16 740

Change in active prepayments and accrued income

-3 037

-6 857

Other adjustments

10 131

11 331

Income tax paid

-5 266

-1 719

Net cash from operating activities

118 841

47 558

Income from sales of tangible and intangible fixed assets

1 288

65

Income from financial assets

259

0

Income from repayment of loans

9 712

2 162

Income from repayment of interest on loans

1 481

240

Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets

-27 255

-40 164

Acquisition of the CO2 emission rights

-5 073

-17 302

Outflows for financial assets

-12 534

0

Other

0

-2 298

Net cash from investing activities

-32 122

-57 297

Repayment of credits

-13 553

5 357

Acquisition of own shares

0

-11 177

Interest paid

-5 176

-1 680

Dividend paid

-31 291

0

Financial expenses (leasing)

-1 410

-1 584

Net cash from financing activities

-51 430

-9 084

Change in cash

35 289

-18 823

Change in cash resulting from foreign exchange differences

-8

2

Cash at beginning of period

78 997

68 730

Change in net cash

35 281

-18 821

Cash at end of period

114 278

49 909

including restricted cash

349

697

