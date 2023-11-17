Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Standing Statement
in thousand PLN
As at
Specification
30/09/2023
31/12/2022
30/09/2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Tangible fixed assets
377 470
380 085
386 150
Investment properties
3 914
3 681
3 489
Goodwill
8 172
297
297
Non-tangible assets other than goodwill
4 617
10 610
10 354
Long-term receivables
3 945
3 046
3 407
Contract assets
1 935
1 928
1 998
Financial assets
6
6
892
Deferred income tax assets
41 408
40 924
41 037
Long-term prepayments
2 287
3 084
3 442
Total fixed assets
443 754
443 661
451 066
Inventory
248 703
270 960
268 474
Trade receivables
211 441
190 091
215 802
Other short-term receivables
14 536
14 773
26 076
Income tax receivables
36
418
190
Contract assets
256
235
235
Prepayments
6 637
2 637
5 460
Financial assets
1 274
1 876
1 201
Cash
133 759
91 896
60 332
Total current assets
616 642
572 886
577 770
TOTAL ASSETS
1 060 396
1 016 547
1 028 836
Share capital
5 376
5 376
5 376
Own Shares
-11 230
-11 230
-11 177
Valuation of warrants (incentive scheme)
840
6 297
6 291
Reserve capital for the share buyback program
11 230
15 000
15 000
Statutory reserve capital
1 792
1 792
1 792
Retained profits
583 208
542 867
529 081
Exchange rate differences
-13 600
-13 179
-12 741
Total equity of the Parent Company
577 616
546 923
533 622
Non-controlling interests
4 595
482
530
Overall equity of the Parent Company and non-controlling interests
582 211
547 405
534 152
Credits and debt securities
148 807
179 925
141 250
Long-term provisions for employee benefits
18 311
18 249
17 568
Deferred income
7 594
5 970
6 436
Provision for deferred tax
258
216
223
Long-term liabilities
178
0
0
Financial liabilities due to leasing
24 205
24 059
25 447
Total long-term liabilities
199 353
228 419
190 924
Credits and debt securities
41 329
19 168
64 129
Trade liabilities
120 958
129 344
147 385
Other financial liabilities
23
561
3 096
Financial liabilities due to leasing
4 272
4 587
4 540
Other short-term liabilities
23 069
20 651
21 961
Income tax liabilities
703
124
416
Contractual liabilities
10 939
8 283
8 661
Deferred income
1 166
1 194
659
Short-term provisions for employee benefits
51 555
36 466
36 989
Other short-term provisions
24 818
20 345
15 924
Total short-term liabilities
278 832
240 723
303 760
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1 060 396
1 016 547
1 028 836
1
Interim Condensed Consolidated Profit and Loss Account
in thousand PLN
01/07/2023
01/01/2023
01/07/2022
01/01/2022
Specification
30/09/2023
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
30/09/2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sales revenues
359 422
1 118 633
347 234
1 038 417
Prime costs of the sale
289 822
907 539
287 619
853 132
Gross profit (loss) on sales
69 600
211 094
59 615
185 285
Selling costs
10 466
31 604
11 368
32 199
General and administrative costs
39 484
112 928
35 689
96 629
Other operating revenues
2 937
10 403
794
2 220
Other operating expenses
1 393
3 822
424
1 793
Result on deconsolidation
-175
-175
-13 830
-13 830
Profit/loss on operating activity
21 019
72 968
-902
43 054
Loss (gain) due to impairment (reversal of losses) on trade and other receivables in accordance with IFRS 9
Financial revenues
Financial expenses
Gross profit/loss (before taxation)
Income tax
-787
-1 459
57
85
701
8 710
2 175
3 521
4 083
10 408
2 680
6 296
16 850
69 811
-1 350
40 364
692
7 155
-2 461
-2 335
Net result
16 158
62 656
1 111
42 699
attributable to:
shareholders of the parent company
15 824
62 123
977
42 381
non-controlling shareholders
334
533
134
318
Weighted average number of shares
26 075 465
26 881 922
Earnings per share
2,38
1,58
Diluted weighted average shares
26 881 922
27 509 164
Diluted earnings per share
2,31
1,54
2
Interim Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
in thousand PLN
For the period from 01/01 to 30/09
Specification
(unaudited)
2023
2022
Net profit
62 656
42 699
Total adjustments for:
78 716
7 910
Depreciation
48 006
46 250
Net foreign exchange rate profit and loss
-3 039
15 589
Net interest and dividends
6 574
2 862
Income tax on profit before tax
7 990
5 089
Profit (loss) on investment activities
-720
-13 341
Change in provisions
18 481
6 366
Change in inventory
25 560
-29 296
Change in receivables
-17 729
-77 101
Change in liabilities
-9 756
33 822
Change in prepayments and deferred income
-3 027
-7 172
Other adjustments
13 556
26 687
Income tax paid
-7 180
-1 845
Net cash flows from operating activity
141 372
50 609
Inflows from sale of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets
1 399
174
Purchase of fixed assets and intangible and legal assets
-36 735
-67 125
Other investment cash flows
-1 783
8 583
Expenses for financial assets
-11 584
0
-48 703
-48 703
-58 368
Loans repayment
-8 980
3 117
Paid interest
-7 128
-2 862
Acquisition of own shares
0
-11 177
Financial expenditure on lease
-3 092
-2 205
Dividends paid to owners
-31 291
0
Other revenues/expenses
-337
-322
Net cash flows from financing activity
-50 828
-13 449
Change in cash and cash equivalents
41 841
-21 208
Net exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
22
3
Opening balance of cash
91 896
81 537
Net change in cash
41 863
-21 205
Closing balance of cash
133 759
60 332
including of limited disposability
349
697
3
Interim Condensed Financial Standing Statement of SANOK RC SA
in thousand PLN
As at
30.09.2023
31.12.2022
30.09.2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Tangible fixed assets
293 336
304 280
311 096
Intangible assets
3 843
9 634
9 309
Other long-term accounts receivable
3 226
3 046
3 408
Contract assets
1 935
1 928
1 998
Shares
91 695
79 160
79 160
Financial assets
45 107
44 503
65 474
Deferred income tax assets
33 575
32 296
33 763
Long-term active prepayments and accrued income
438
570
599
Total fixed assets
473 155
475 417
504 807
Stocks
145 862
171 543
164 064
Trade accounts receivable
193 680
175 385
191 695
Other short-term accounts receivable
10 360
11 102
12 923
Contract assets
256
235
235
Active prepayments and accrued income
3 212
1 831
2 813
Financial assets
10 748
21 767
1 954
Cash and cash equivalents
114 278
78 997
49 909
Total current assets
478 396
460 860
423 593
TOTAL ASSETS
951 551
936 277
928 400
Share capital
5 376
5 376
5 376
Own Shares
-11 230
-11 230
-11 177
Reserve funds
1 792
1 792
1 792
Capital from the valuation of warrants
840
6 297
6 291
Reserve capital for the share buyback program
11 230
15 000
15 000
Retained profit
589 790
556 129
540 297
Total shareholders' equity
597 798
573 364
557 579
Credits
133 157
175 198
135 740
Financial liabilities
12 691
12 751
12 478
Provisions
16 357
18 236
20 768
Income from future periods
29
33
33
Total long-term liabilities
162 234
206 218
169 019
Credits and debt securities
25 708
0
45 306
Trade liabilities
82 138
88 270
95 222
Financial liabilities
2 737
3 192
6 507
Other short-term liabilities
12 702
11 816
9 279
Income tax liabilities
396
1
0
Liabilities related to the contract
4 701
3 263
3 120
Income from future periods
542
1 048
1 067
Provisions
62 595
49 105
41 301
Total short-term liabilities
191 519
156 695
201 802
TOTAL LIABILITIES
951 551
936 277
928 400
4
Interim Condensed Profit and Loss Account of SANOK RC SA
in thousand PLN
01.07.2023
01.01.2023
01.07.2022
01.01.2022
30.09.2023
30.09.2023
30.09.2022
30.09.2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Sales revenue
250 922
803 745
238 682
720 761
Cost of sales
208 985
676 196
204 312
610 270
Gross profit on sales
41 937
127 549
34 370
110 491
Selling cost
3 989
11 300
3 790
11 120
General and administrative expenses
22 779
67 451
20 146
54 341
Core business result
15 169
48 798
10 435
45 030
Other operating income
1 066
7 444
294
1 279
Other operating expenses
125
963
322
1 449
Operating result
16 110
55 279
10 407
44 860
Losses on write-downs (+) / gains on reversals of write-downs under IFRS 9 (-)
687
1 032
-700
-3 976
Interest income
2 554
7 182
1 740
4 295
Financial income
-895
6 980
28 549
31 260
Financial expenses
3 268
8 129
30 728
65 277
Pre-tax profit
13 814
60 280
10 667
19 114
Income tax
-47
4 831
-2 568
-3 131
current
2 156
6 054
1 051
3 122
deferred
-2 469
-2 006
-1 869
-1 602
deferred (activities in Polish Investment Zone)
266
783
-1 750
-4 651
Net profit
13 861
55 449
13 235
22 245
Weighted-average number of shares
26 075 465
26 881 922
Earnings per share
2,13
0,83
Weighted-average diluted number of shares
26 881 922
27509164
Diluted earnings per share
2,06
0,81
5
Interim Condensed Cash Flow Statement of SANOK RC SA
in thousand PLN
For the period from 01.01 to 30.09
2023
2022
Net profit
55 449
22 245
Total adjustments:
63 392
25 313
−
Depreciation
40 044
38 173
−
Net foreign exchange (gains) losses
-2 106
10 191
−
Net interest and dividends
-1 226
-4 194
−
Income tax on profit before taxation
6 054
3 122
−
(Gains) losses from investing activities
-702
31 265
−
Change in provisions
13 429
5 120
−
Change in stocks
25 681
-16 475
−
Change in accounts receivable
-15 049
-61 383
−
Change in liabilities
-4 561
16 740
−
Change in active prepayments and accrued income
-3 037
-6 857
−
Other adjustments
10 131
11 331
−
Income tax paid
-5 266
-1 719
Net cash from operating activities
118 841
47 558
Income from sales of tangible and intangible fixed assets
1 288
65
Income from financial assets
259
0
Income from repayment of loans
9 712
2 162
Income from repayment of interest on loans
1 481
240
Acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets
-27 255
-40 164
Acquisition of the CO2 emission rights
-5 073
-17 302
Outflows for financial assets
-12 534
0
Other
0
-2 298
Net cash from investing activities
-32 122
-57 297
Repayment of credits
-13 553
5 357
Acquisition of own shares
0
-11 177
Interest paid
-5 176
-1 680
Dividend paid
-31 291
0
Financial expenses (leasing)
-1 410
-1 584
Net cash from financing activities
-51 430
-9 084
Change in cash
35 289
-18 823
Change in cash resulting from foreign exchange differences
-8
2
Cash at beginning of period
78 997
68 730
Change in net cash
35 281
-18 821
Cash at end of period
114 278
49 909
including restricted cash
349
697
6
