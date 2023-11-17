Sanok Rubber Company SA, known as Sanockie Zaklady Przemyslu Gumowego Stomil Sanok SA, is a Poland-based company focused on development, production and marketing of products made from rubber and rubber combined with metal and other materials. The Company's business is divided into four segments: Automotive, Construction, Rubber Compounds and Industry and Agriculture. The Company manufactures a range of products used in such fields as car body sealing systems, car suspension and exhaust systems, electrical, power transmission, fuel and cooling systems, agriculture, household appliances and pharmaceutical industry.. The Company's customers are: Fiat, General Motors, Ford Motor, Volvo Cars, Suzuki, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Trucks, Mack Truck and LDV, among others. The Company operates through Stomet Sp. z o.o., PST Stomil Sp. z o.o., Stomil Sanok Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o., PHU Stomil East Sp. z o.o., Stomil Sanok Wiatka satz, and Stomil Sanok Rus Sp. z o.o., among others.